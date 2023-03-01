Yamaha Announces bLU cRU ATV and SxS Race Support for 2023 Season

MARIETTA, Ga., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is pledging more than $119,500 in bLU cRU bonuses for the 2023 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV racing seasons. Yamaha’s bLU cRU program offers bonuses of up to $15,000 for qualified and eligible racers competing in select series and classes with a 2021 or newer Wolverine RMAX 1000, YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift), or YFZ450R.



The 2023 SxS racing season kicked off with an impressive showing at the King of the Hammers (KOH) last month, where Kyle Anderson captured the Pro Stock N/A (naturally aspirated) UTV championship in his Weller Racing Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport Side-by-Side. The RMAX 1000’s Proven Off-Road prowess and reliability were put on full display and ended up being the only UTV to complete two laps and finish in its class. Anderson won the $5,000 bLU cRU bonus for driving the top-placing Yamaha Side-by-Side. The ULTRA4 Racing Series’ KOH is known as the most grueling off-road race, infamous for its punishing desert course through some of the roughest and most challenging rock and boulder sections of any timed event.

In the Championship Off-Road Tour, Owen and Rodney Van Eperen return for both the Pro Stock and Pro Turbo UTV classes in their Powersports 1 / MRT / Beyond Redline / Yamaha YXZ1000Rs. Powersports 1 will once again provide trackside support to all YXZ drivers in the series with technical assistance and parts needs. In addition to the $15,000 bLU cRU bonuses offered to the overall Pro Stock and Pro Turbo UTV champions, Yamaha is offering racing contingencies to the following classes:

• Pro Am: First $3,000; Second $2,500; Third $2,000; Fourth $1,500; Fifth $1,000 • Sportsman: First $1,500; Second $1,000; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250

Yamaha continues its support of the Great American Short Course Series, offering bLU cRU payouts to eligible racers who finish the 9-round series on the podium in the Production 1000 class in a YXZ1000R or YXZ1000R SS. Series bonuses include $5,000 for first, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 to third overall.

New for 2023, the Yamaha bLU cRU race program will support the 11-round Texas Outlaw Series. Overall champions piloting a Yamaha SxS will receive $5,000 in the Pro N/A class, $3,000 in the Expert 1000 class, and $1,500 in the Amateur 1000 class.

On the ATV circuit, Yamaha will offer payout and prize opportunities to all eligible participants competing in select classes in the American Motorcycle Association’s (AMA) ATV Motocross (ATV MX) and Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series.

Representing Yamaha in ATV MX’s AMA Pro class are defending champion, Joel Hetrick of Phoenix Racing, and eight-time Yamaha factory-supported champion, Chad Wienen of Wienen Motorsports, competing for the 2023 title and $15,000 bLU cRU bonus on their Yamaha YFZ450Rs. The two will compete head-to-head at the season opener next week at the iconic Daytona Speedway as Hetrick hopes to earn his first back-to-back championship, while Wienen seeks to reclaim the title and his ninth all-time victory. Additional bonuses for 2023 ATV MX overall class finishes include:

• Pro-Am: First $2,500; Second $1,500; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250 • WMX: First $500 • Pro Sport: First $500 • Production A: First $500 • Production B: First: $500 • Production Stock B/C: First $500

In the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV series, defending champion, Brycen Neal of Phoenix Racing, and eight-time Yamaha Factory-Supported champion, Walker Fowler, compete for the XC1 Pro ATV title and $15,000 bLU cRU racing bonus on their Yamaha YFZ450Rs. Both racers completed the 2022 season with 325 points, but Neal narrowly earned the championship, breaking the tie with three more overall wins. Neal already won the opening Big Buck round in Union, SC and hopes to continue the early lead in his pursuit of back-to-back championships, while Fowler will miss the start of the season to recover from injury. The following bonuses will also be offered to qualified YFZ450R racers in the following GNCC overall class finishes:

• XC1 Pro – ATV: First $15,000; Second $5,500; Third $2,500 • XC2 – ATV: First $2,500; Second $1,500; Third $750; Fourth $500; Fifth $250 • WXC – ATV: First $500 • Junior A – ATV: First $500 • Junior B – ATV: First $500 • College A – ATV: First $500 • College B – ATV: First $500

Whether you race or simply ride a Yamaha for fun, being a part of the bLU cRU is more rewarding than ever. Signup is simple and benefits begin immediately upon approval, which includes a free swag bag of great Yamaha items. All qualified racers will be eligible to receive championship bonuses and throughout the year, bLU cRU members will also receive exclusive access to special Yamaha events, promotions, training opportunities, and more. To become an official member of the Yamaha bLU cRU and view the full details, visit YamahabLUcRU.com.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

For more information on the bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV and SxS racing, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. To view the entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors, @bLUcRUofficial, or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaRacing #REALizeYourPodium #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #bLUcRU #AssembledInUSA #RMAX1000 #YXZ1000R #YFZ450R

