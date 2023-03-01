CompoSecure Reports Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Issues 2023 Outlook

FY Net Sales up 41% to $378.5 Million; FY Net Income up 58% to $131.8 Million; FY Adj. EBITDA up 33% to $136.2 Million



Q4 Net Sales up 25% to $93.8 Million; Q4 Net Income up 12% to $22.4 Million; Q4 Adj. EBITDA up 44% to $30.6 Million

Expects 2023 Net Sales Between $400-$425 Million; Adj. EBITDA Between $145-$155 Million

SOMERSET, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our fourth quarter performance capped off a remarkable year for CompoSecure. For the full year 2022, we established records across all key financial metrics and demonstrated impressive domestic, international and fintech customer growth,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “Our ability to deliver these results despite the uncertain macroeconomic conditions speaks to the durability of our business driven by deep customer relationships, best-in-class products, and strong sales execution. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue driving organic growth, which is supported by positive card issuer trends. We also remain committed to prudent investments in product innovation across payment card and security technologies to deliver long term shareholder value.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. FY 2021)

Net Sales: Net Sales increased 41% to $378.5 million compared to $267.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 33% to $136.2 million compared to $102.3 million. Balance Sheet: As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $13.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $363 million of total debt, which includes $233 million of term loan, and $130 million of exchangeable notes.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2021)

Net Sales: Net Sales increased 25% to $93.8 million compared to $75.3 million, with the increase primarily driven by strong sales execution, growth from new and existing programs, and continued international demand.

Recent Operational Highlights

Enhanced security for cardholders: Secure Authentication – received approval from Visa and Mastercard to add secure authentication to payment cards using FIDO2 technology and working on pilots with several customers. Biometric Card – includes a fingerprint sensor on a metal payment card delivering enhanced security at the point of a transaction. Dynamic CVV – converts the 3-digit CVV code from a static number printed on the back of the metal card to a tiny e-ink screen that refreshes the CVV periodically.

Launched innovative payment card designs: LED Card – makes the issuing bank logo light up with LEDs when a contactless transaction is initiated at the point of sale. Lux Glass™ Card – CompoSecure is the first to manufacture a transparent payment card made of Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass with a metal bezel. Echo Mirror™ Card – a buffed stainless-steel payment card with a mirror-like finish, and a protective coating.

Enhancing Arculus cold storage wallet B2B and B2C functionality to include support for more than 10K coins, superior security for card to mobile device communication, and expanded wallet connect and Defi access.

Successfully completed and received independent SOC 2 Type 2 audit attestation.

2023 Financial Outlook

CompoSecure expects Net Sales for the full year 2023 to range between $400-$425 million and expects Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 to range between $145-$155 million.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect the Company’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely impacted by other economic conditions (including the rapidly evolving conflict between Russian and the Ukraine), business, and/or competitive factors; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties included under “Risk Factors” in other Company filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, as well as evaluate its underlying historical performance and to measure incentive compensation, as we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling the Company to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. Due to the forward-looking nature of the financial guidance included above, specific quantification of the charges excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance, including with respect to depreciation, amortization, interest, and taxes, that would be required to reconcile the non GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance to GAAP measures are not available, so it is not feasible to provide accurate forecasted non-GAAP reconciliations without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included, and no reconciliation of the forward looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. In addition, the Company’s debt agreements contain covenants that use a variation of these measures for purposes of determining debt covenant compliance. The Company believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that its management uses in analyzing operating results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Please refer to the tables below for the reconciliation of GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella

Head of Communications, CompoSecure

(908) 898-8887

apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@composecure.com







CompoSecure, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,642 $ 21,944 Accounts Receivable, net 37,272 27,925 Inventories 42,374 25,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,824 2,596 Property and equipment, net 22,655 22,177 Right of use asset, net 8,932 5,246 Deferred tax asset 25,569 25,650 Derivative asset - interest rate swap 8,651 - Deposits and other assets 24 10 TOTAL ASSETS $ 162,943 $ 131,354 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,372 12,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,846 1,119 Accounts payable 7,127 7,058 Accrued expenses 10,154 10,131 Deferred issuance costs - 23,107 Commission payable 3,317 3,089 Bonus payable 8,177 3,512 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs 216,276 233,132 Convertible notes, net of debt discount 127,348 126,897 Derivative liability - convertible notes 285 552 Warrant liability 16,341 35,271 Line of credit - 15,000 Earnout liability 15,090 38,427 Lease liabilities 7,766 4,709 Tax receivable agreement liability 26,842 24,500 Total stockholders' (deficit) (291,998 ) (407,650 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 162,943 $ 131,354

CompoSecure, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 93,790 $ 75,300 $ 378,476 $ 267,948 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 43,514 36,025 158,832 123,099 Selling, General and administrative 25,425 30,076 104,749 63,424 Total operating expenses 68,939 66,101 263,581 186,523 Income from operations 24,851 9,199 114,895 81,425 Total other income (expense), net (1,872 ) 9,962 21,280 1,132 Income before income taxes 22,979 19,161 136,175 82,557 Income tax provision (622 ) 857 (4,360 ) 857 Net income 22,357 20,018 131,815 83,414 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 20,113 16,864 113,158 80,260 Net income attributable to CompoSecure, Inc $ 2,243 $ 3,154 $ 18,657 $ 3,154 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders -basic $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 1.21 $ 0.21 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 1.13 $ 0.12 Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - basic 16,059 14,930 15,372 14,930 Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted 16,059 94,570 32,555 94,570

CompoSecure, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 131,815 $ 83,414 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 8,575 10,428 Equity-based compensation expense 11,465 6,113 Amortization of deferred finance costs 2,345 1,654 Inventory Reserve 1,668 600 Change in fair value of earnout consideration liability (23,337 ) (9,575 ) Revaluation of warrant liability (18,930 ) (3,485 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (266 ) - Deferred tax expense (benefit) 3,193 (857 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (9,347 ) (19,133 ) Inventories (18,237 ) 3,792 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,228 ) (1,519 ) Accounts payable 68 4,637 Deposits (14 ) - Accrued expenses 23 1,665 Other liabilities 4,990 46 Net cash provided by operating activities 92,783 77,780 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (9,053 ) (4,746 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,053 ) (4,746 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Business combination and PIPE financing - 60,826 Proceeds from convertible notes - 127,400 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of equity awards 82 - Proceeds from Term Loan - 250,000 Payment of line of credit (15,000 ) (5,000 ) Deferred finance costs related to debt origination - (1,860 ) Payment of term loan (16,878 ) (240,000 ) Payment of Tax receivable agreement liability (110 ) - Distributions pursuant to the business combination - (218,300 ) Distributions to Holdings's members (36,293 ) (22,334 ) Payment of issuance cost related to business combination (23,833 ) (15,244 ) Net cash used in financing activities (92,032 ) (64,512 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,302 ) 8,522 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,944 13,422 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,642 $ 21,944 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 21,379 $ 10,101 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Derivative asset - interest rate swap $ 8,651 $ - Issuance costs payable $ - $ 23,107

CompoSecure, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 22,357 $ 20,018 $ 131,815 $ 83,414 Add: Depreciation 1,998 2,615 8,575 10,428 Interest expense, net 6,182 3,098 22,544 11,928 Taxes 622 (857 ) 4,360 (857 ) EBITDA $ 31,159 $ 24,874 $ 167,294 $ 104,913 Special management bonus expense - 4,384 - 4,384 Equity compensation expense 3,730 4,989 11,465 6,113 Mark to market adjustments (1) (4,310 ) (13,060 ) (42,533 ) (13,060 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,579 $ 21,187 $ 136,226 $ 102,350 (1) Includes the changes in fair value of warrant liability, derivative liabilities and earnout consideration liability.