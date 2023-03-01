Amlan® International to Present Innovative Mineral Technology Solutions at VIV Asia 2023

Annually one-third of the world’s broiler meat is supplied by Asia, making this region critical to the global food supply.

VIV Asia attendees can meet with Amlan technical experts and the local sales team to learn more about their innovative mineral-based products at booth 3650.

Amlan will host two presentations on natural alternatives to promote animal health and improve production efficiencies at the VIV Asia 2023 global trade show.

Dr. Aldo Rossi will present features of recently launched Phylox ® (available in select international markets), a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs that improves gut health and production efficiencies.

Dr. Marc Herpfer will present Calibrin®-Z (available in select international markets) research and discuss the capabilities of advanced mineral technology for biotoxin control.



CHICAGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in natural, mineral-based feed additives for poultry and livestock, will provide producers in the Asia-Pacific region with an opportunity to learn about research-backed solutions that optimize gut health and improve economic production at the upcoming VIV Asia 2023 conference to be held at the IMPACT venue, March 8-10, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference, which features more than 200 professional speakers and more than 45,000 visitors, offers an opportunity for producers and companies like Amlan to connect at the largest feed-to-food global trade show in Asia.

Asia supplied 36% of the world’s demand for broiler meat, producing 44 million metric tons in 2020. Poultry producers in India, Indonesia and Japan are leading broiler meat production in the Asian region, with Vietnam and Pakistan showing rapid growth in the last five years.

Additionally, almost one-half of annual global swine production and over 30% of the world’s milk production is from Asia.

Recognizing Asia's impact on the global food supply, Amlan has built a robust sales and technical service team throughout the region. During the conference, producers can visit Amlan experts at booth 3650 where they will showcase their full range of feed additives, including Phylox®, Calibrin®-Z and Varium® (all available in select international markets), which promote optimal intestinal health and feed efficiency, adding value for producers by maximizing poultry and livestock performance.

“Our mineral-based products protect poultry and livestock health by binding bacterial toxins and mycotoxins. We are excited to be presenting to this vital international audience,” said Dr. Saksake Pacharadit, Regional Sales Manager for the Asia-Pacific Region. “Unlike other clay-based products, Amlan selects our single-source mineral and leverages a proprietary thermal processing technique (not harsh chemicals), tailored specifically for each of our products, to optimize product efficacy. We’re pleased to be showcasing our products in such an important market like Thailand where the production of broiler and pork meat ranks among the top five for the Asia-Pacific region.”

Amlan will also host two informative presentations during VIV Asia. The first, to be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, will be presented by Dr. Marc Herpfer, Vice President of New Technologies, Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, who will discuss “Natural Mineral Technology for Advanced Biotoxin Control.” At 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, Dr. Aldo Rossi, Vice President, Innovation and Technical Service, Amlan International, will present on “Natural Alternatives for Controlling Coccidiosis.”

“During VIV Asia, attendees will get acquainted with Amlan’s innovative and intelligent feed additive solutions through two presentations by Amlan experts,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and President, Amlan International. “Coccidiosis and performance challenges affect poultry production costing the global chicken industry billions every year. Our products, Calibrin-Z and Phylox, support gut health, improve productivity, and help drive producers' profits.”

For more information about Phylox, Calibrin-Z, Varium or Amlan’s full portfolio of products, visit www.amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

