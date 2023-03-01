APA Corporation Joins United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0

HOUSTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announced today that the company has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the United Nations’ Environment Programme’s flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program. OGMP 2.0 engages with oil and gas companies on methane emissions reduction and helps improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting. It is the only comprehensive, measurement-based international reporting framework for the sector.



“APA is contributing to a cleaner, more abundant energy future. We accomplish this by both supporting and engaging in efforts to reduce methane emissions across the entire oil and gas industry,” said APA president and CEO John J. Christmann IV. “Over the past five years, we have made meaningful progress toward reducing methane emissions across our global operations and look forward to working with the partnership as we continue to responsibly produce oil and gas.”

Reducing methane emissions is a fundamental component of APA’s strategy. In 2022, the company engaged with GHD, a third-party emissions verification firm, to better analyze and utilize emissions data to inform and improve future reduction efforts. Joining OGMP 2.0 is an important next step in the company’s holistic approach to methane emissions reduction.

“We are delighted that APA is taking action to reduce methane emissions by joining OGMP 2.0,” said Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 Project Manager, UNEP. “Oil and gas companies must be part of the methane solution if we are to keep global warming to 1.5°C.”

APA has taken significant steps toward reducing emissions across global operations, including the elimination of routine flaring in U.S. onshore operations in 2021 and reducing upstream routine flaring in Egypt by 40% in 2022. The company also set a goal to eliminate 1 million tonnes of global carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions from its operations by year-end 2024 compared to year-end 2021. In 2023, one of APA's goals is to convert more than 2,000 pneumatic devices in U.S. operations by year-end with new, cleaner technology.

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

The Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. OGMP 2.0 is the only comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry that improves the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting in the oil and gas sector. Nearly 100 companies with assets on five continents, representing over 35% of the world's oil and gas production, have joined the partnership. OGMP 2.0 members also include operators of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, gas storage capacity and LNG terminals. For more information, please visit ogmpartnership.com.

