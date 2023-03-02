Crypto Expo Is Going Global In 2023

Dubai, UAE, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Expo, a premier virtual asset and blockchain exhibition with the conference organized by HQMena, announced its events in Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2023 with its large audience attending globally.



The trend of digital assets and blockchain technology continue to stay and heading to a new shape in investing. With high-profile speakers, leading crypto exchanges, top technology providers, influencers, and a large community of investors, one of the largest events, Crypto Expo is announced now, save the date to join Crypto Expo in different regions.





City Date Country Venue Dubai 8-9 March 2023 UAE Festival Arena Singapore 7-8 June 2023 Singapore Marina Bay Sands Miami 16-17 November 2023 US Miami Beach Convention Center













Over 100+ Crypto companies are expected to participate in this event, with an estimated 10,000+ visitors, a featured conference with 60+ speakers, and many attendees from 30+ countries.

Crypto Expo gave the industry leaders the platform to network and discuss the future and significance of the crypto industry in the finance space with a successful event in Dubai and Singapore this year. This event bridges individuals with the crypto industry and leading cryptocurrency brands as the market continues to scale up.

Commenting on the upcoming event: “We aim to deliver the well-organized event and ensure that all our forthcoming events will bring together the key players in the crypto industry providing high-quality educational content and networking opportunity for the crypto industry with unique event experience in the industry that makes real value to our audience”, said Mr. Ammar Netterwala, Operations Head at HQMena.

The event promises to be a huge and memorable one with over 60+ high-profile speakers lined up to flare knowledge on crypto, metaverse, blockchain, DeFi, Web3, Multichain, and other emerging crypto innovations and Trends.

Moreover, Crypto Expo has been welcoming some special guests in the space and trusted by leading brands like XT.com, OKX, Bybit, B2Broker, Saitama, Cashaa, JPEX, BitMart, Polygon, Lbank, Fastex, PrimeXBT,RedPadGames, MEXC, CLS Global, Houbi, Coinstore and a lot more. Meet professionals and trained individuals, and gain knowledge to keep yourself ahead in the Crypto Space.

About Crypto Expo:

Crypto Expo is an event that connects individuals with the crypto industry and leading cryptocurrency brands. For more information, visit the websites:

https://cryptoexpodubai.com/

https://cryptoexpoasia.com/

https://cryptoexpoglobal.com/Miami/