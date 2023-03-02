Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Markets Report, 2021-2022 & 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Alphabet., Citigroup, Fiserv, PayPal, Tencent, and Visa

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for mobile wallets and payment technologies is shifting toward digitization and expanding options for customers for online transactions and cashless payments.

This report provides an overview of the global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on wallet type, application, mode of payment, stakeholders, and region.

The rapid surge in the adoption of intelligent devices such as smartphones, growing internet penetration and rising government initiatives to develop smart cities in many countries fuels demand for mobile wallets and payment technologies, globally. Increasing acceptance of mobile wallet payments and offers provided by key market players, along with government initiatives and regulations, will enhance the growth of mobile wallet payments across end-use industries.



Mobile payments are transactions through an individual's bank account, debit card or credit card. Mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet (cash and cards) are electronically available at any time and anywhere.



The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is a major factor driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world's internet traffic came from mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and PCs). The main reason for the rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is convenience. Slower adoption of contact-free payments, fraud and risk of a breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc., Citigroup Inc., Fiserv Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Visa Inc.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.

The report estimates the size of the global mobile wallet and payment technologies market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.

An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the plastic industry and discussion on safety issues and frauds related to mobile banking

Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment and region

Description of mobile payment components and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication), snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

