Flight Simulator Market Size is Anticipated to Gain $10.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%

Chicago, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial, Military, UAVs), Type (Full Flight, Flight Training Device, Full Mission, Fixed based), Method (Virtual, Synthetic), Solution (Products, Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The Flight Simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2022 to USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The increased adoption of advanced technologies in the aviation sector is driving revenue growth in the flight simulator market. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality in flight simulation is also propelling market expansion.

The rising need for low-cost pilot training is a key driver driving market revenue growth. Because the cost of flying an original aircraft is substantially higher, it functions as an artificial flight environment developed for both military and commercial reasons. These simulation systems require safety precautions, upgraded engines, and dependable navigation and transmission systems to ensure that no human lives are lost while training. This aspect is expected to boost future flight simulator use.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=22246197

Flight Simulator Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 7.4 billion Projected Market Size USD 10.3 billion Growth Rate 6.9% Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/ Billion) Segments Covered By Type,

Platform,

Method,

Solution,

By Region Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World Companies Covered CAE Inc. (Canada),

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US),

Thales SA (France),

Indra (Spain),

Flight Safety International(US),

The Boeing Company (US), and others

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flight Simulator Market”

258 – Tables

49 – Figures

263 – Pages

Key Market Players

CAE Inc. (Canada),

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US),

Thales SA (France),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Indra (Spain),

Flight Safety International (US),

The Boeing Company (US),

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands),

Tru Simulation + Training Inc. (US), and

Raytheon Company (US).

CAE Inc. (CAE) is a world leader in simulation and training equipment and services. CAE has a diversified business, with development and manufacturing capabilities in simulation products and comprehensive services, such as in-service support & crew sourcing, integrated enterprise solutions, training, and aviation services to enable customers to enhance safety and efficiency in pilot training. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Japan, and China.

Thales SA designs technological solutions and delivers services through four business segments: Aerospace, Transport, Defense & Security, and Digital Identity & Security. The Aerospace segment includes developing onboard systems, solutions, and services for commercial airline and defense customers. The Transport segment develops ground transportation systems for civil customers. The Defense & Security segment offers secure communication and information systems, land and air systems, and defense mission systems for armed and security forces.

Thales SA provides training and simulation through the flight avionics division. The company offers a wide range of training and simulation products to train commercial and military aircraft pilots and crew, military ground drivers, and crew and military naval commanders. It offers simulators and training services to military forces. It has manufacturing sites, training centers, and offices in 56 countries across the globe.

FlightSafety International is involved in developing and designing flight simulators and visual systems and displays and offering pilot training services to the general aviation, commercial airline, corporate, and military markets. The company employs more than 1,800 flight instructors with operations across the globe. FlightSafety International has 11 learning centers in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, and the UK.

Pilot training, unmanned systems training, advanced training programs, flight simulation training systems, vital visual systems, and matrix integrated learning are among the specialties provided by the company.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=22246197

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Aircalin (New Caledonia) secured a contract with Airbus Asia Training Centre (AATC) to provide flight crew training for its A320 and A330 pilots. Under the terms of the agreement, up to 35 Aircalin pilots might receive recurrent training on both aircraft types to maintain their skills and credentials.

In May 2022, CAE Inc. announced the expansion of the CAE Toronto Training Center to deploy a CAE 7000XR Boeing 787 and a CAE 7000XR Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulators (FFS) to service its Canadian customers at the 2022 World Aviation Training Summit (WATS).

In May 2022, PSAA, a SAUDIA Group affiliate, inked a deal with L3Harris to supply six different simulators for advanced flying training.

In October 2021, Breeze Airways selected FlightSafety International to supply full flight simulators and flight training devices for the Airbus A220 and Embraer E190 (FTD). FlightSafety will also maintain the operation of the gadgets and other crew training equipment for Breeze as part of a long-term arrangement. FlightSafety is strengthening its focus on commercial airline training and equipment. The company has delivered almost 40 E-jet Full Flight Simulators and is a prominent Airbus A220 training technology provider.

Related Reports:

Simulators Market by Application (Commercial Training, Military Training), Solution (products, Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Maritime), Technique (Live, Virtual & Constructive, Synthetic Environment, Gaming), Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027