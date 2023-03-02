Lifeist’s CannMart Continues to Capture Market Share, Generate Strong Sales for Roilty in Alberta

Roilty Delivers 43% Sales Growth in Alberta, Canada’s Second Largest Cannabis Market



Issues Final Shares Related to CannMart Labs Inc. Acquisition Base Purchase Price

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that CannMart Inc.’s (“CannMart”) in-house concentrates brand Roilty increased sales by 43% year-over-year in the province of Alberta, Canada’s second largest cannabis market. Roilty’s strength in Alberta, which has become the brand’s top selling province, highlights the success that the brand is having across Canada since launching two years ago.

Additional Roilty highlights in Alberta are:

17% market share in premium concentrates (live resin), with 21% growth month-over-month

5% market share in the shatter category, growing 44% on average month-over-month

2% market share in the distillate vapes category, growing 13% on average month-over-month

Strong sales velocity for Roilty’s two newest products: Roilty Baron’s Bananas Live Resin sold through in one week, Roilty Diamonds & Sauce Terpy Treasures sold through within two weeks

Nearly 300% year-over-year in the number of orders and volume for Roilty products by The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (“AGLC”)

Products available have expanded from eight in February 2022 to twenty-two in February 2023

“We attribute Roilty’s success in Alberta to several factors: an award-winning brand, strong provincial relationship built on trust, supported by quality products that speak for themselves. This increased growth of products in Alberta continues to contribute and grow our strong gross margins,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “We anticipate more healthy and stable growth in the province as we expand our educational and sales efforts, and other engaging promotional support with consumers.”

Sources: Third-party data, Headset, and internal data.

Final Share Issuance Related to CannMart Labs Inc. Acquisition Base Purchase Price

Lifeist intends to issue an aggregate of 4,375,000 common shares (issued at a deemed price of $0.0616, which is equal to the seven-day volume weighted average), without a hold period, as payment of the ninth and final tranche of the remaining base purchase price to the vendors under the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of CannMart Labs Inc. The issuance is considered to be a shares for debt transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and remains subject to TSX-V approval.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

