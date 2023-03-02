Bicycle Health Recognized on Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 List

BOSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health, the leading telehealth provider of integrated medical and behavioral treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) in the U.S., has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023, which highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries. Ranked 6th on the healthcare industry list, Bicycle Health was recognized for its groundbreaking virtual care model that helps patients recover from opioid use disorder (OUD).



This award comes at a time when access to virtual OUD treatment is needed more than ever. Over 9.2 million Americans misused opioids in 2021, yet close to 90 percent of them did not receive the evidence-based care they needed to recover – due to barriers to access including cost of treatment, lack of available providers, and geographic limitations. However, just last week, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced it would dramatically scale back telemedicine access to suboxone and other controlled substances – despite ample evidence of its efficacy and safety – further limiting available treatment options while creating dangerous and even life-threatening impacts on recovering patients nationwide.

“We are humbled and grateful to be featured on Fast Company’s prestigious Most Innovative Companies list – especially when the work we do to help patients recover from opioid use disorder is in jeopardy,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health. “It’s critical that the world understands how safe, effective, and life-changing telemedicine is in fighting opioid use disorder, so we can continue helping over 20,000 people recover from this disease and end the opioid crisis once and for all.”

Bicycle Health’s tele-OUD treatment combines suboxone treatment – an FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) – with access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups to provide patients with affordable, convenient, and confidential treatment. The company’s model has been proven effective by a peer-reviewed study in the British Medical Journal , which showed that 80% of insured patients remain in treatment for at least 90 days, compared to the industry average (44%).

Bicycle Health has been a recipient of several additional prestigious awards, including TIME Most Innovative Companies, Fortune 40 Under 40 (recognizing Ankit Gupta), Business Insider 30 Under 40 (recognizing Ankit Gupta), and Fierce Healthcare Fierce 15.

In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 540 organizations across 54 sectors and regions. “What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of integrated medical and behavioral treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based care model that includes FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-OUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery.

