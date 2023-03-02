Signs of stability in Fraser Valley create opportunities for home buyers and sellers

SURREY, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House prices in the Fraser Valley posted a slight but positive bump in February after nearly a year of month-over-month decreases. Similarly, sales, though still trending lower than normal, also recorded their first monthly gain since October.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 898 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® in February, an increase of 43.5 per cent over January but still only half as many as were recorded a year ago.

February new listings were also up, by 5.7 per cent over last month to 1,938 but 48.2 per cent lower than this time last year. Active listings grew by 7.0 per cent over January and by 16.3 per cent over February 2022.

The composite Benchmark price in February was $946,700 and though relatively flat compared to January with a negligible gain of 0.5 per cent, it reverses the price slide the market has been experiencing since April 2022. Further, while well below the record prices posted at that time, it is still more than 36 per cent higher than pre-pandemic February 2020.

“In recent months, the level of uncertainty regarding rates and prices has negatively impacted inventory and that’s kept a lot of clients on the sidelines,” said Sandra Benz, President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Together with a growing consensus suggesting that a pause on rate hikes is imminent, the positive signals from the market give families something to build on and plan for. As that starts to happen we expect to see sales pick up slowly but steadily heading into spring.”

With a sales-to-active listings ratio of 20 per cent, the overall market was once again in balance, however the ratio for townhomes was higher at 36 per cent, indicating a seller’s market for this category. The market is considered in balance when the ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

“All indications suggest that the market is on track to re-establish a level of stability, which is encouraging for both demand and supply sides,” said Baldev Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Board. “With solid opportunities for properties that are appropriately priced, investing in the expertise of a professional REALTOR® should be the first decision buyers and sellers make to ensure the best local strategies before jumping back into the market.”

Properties spent between 7 and 12 fewer days on the market compared to last month, another sign that the market may be picking up. Across Fraser Valley in February, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 36 and a townhome was 33 days. Apartments took, on average, 32 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,364,300, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 0.5 per cent compared to January 2023 and decreased 21.5 per cent compared to February 2022.

At $776,200, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 0.4 per cent compared to January 2023 and decreased 13.8 per cent compared to February 2022. Apartments: At $510,100, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 1.3 per cent compared to January 2023 and decreased 10.5 per cent compared to February 2022.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,946 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.





