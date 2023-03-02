DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “STALK UP FOR SPRING” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “Stalk Up for Spring” Sweepstakes. Now through March 31, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win the ultimate spring prize pack valued at $1,200.

In addition to a $1,000 gift card, the grand prize winner will be provided with a rolling cooler backpack, bocce ball lawn game set, and a name brand waterproof speaker. The brand will also choose one winner each week to receive a shipment of fresh-cut celery and coupons to enjoy throughout National Celery Month.

“Spring is the perfect time to clean out and refresh the kitchen,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Through this promotion, we hope consumers will celebrate National Celery Month alongside us by incorporating more fresh celery into their springtime menus while enjoying the seasonal change."

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com .

