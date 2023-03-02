Sophos Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

OXFORD, U.K., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This is the 13th consecutive time that Sophos is positioned as a Leader in the report.



Sophos’ leading endpoint solution, Sophos Intercept X, protects more than 300,000 organizations against today’s most advanced cyberthreats with deep learning malware detection, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and much more. The offering’s new adaptive active adversary protection mode automatically disrupts attackers, providing security experts with time and insights needed to respond and remediate threats through Sophos XDR (extended detection and response). Health check capabilities further monitor and correct security configuration changes, enabling organizations to promptly re-establish security best practices.

Advancing its endpoint leadership, Sophos recently introduced new third-party security technology compatibilities with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), an industry-leading service with more than 15,000 customers. Sophos is the first endpoint security vendor to deliver MDR across its endpoint offerings as well as end users’ existing security deployments, now integrating telemetry from third-party endpoint, firewall, cloud, identity, email, and other security technologies.

“The threat landscape is too complex and changes too quickly for most organizations to defend against on their own, and they need help from specialized security experts at scale to augment their frontline defenses,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “Endpoint security solutions are essential for attack prevention; however, the reality is that organizations often have environments with a mixture of security solutions, which could leave gaps in coverage. To correlate attacker behaviors across disparate technologies, Sophos delivers Sophos MDR with breakthrough vendor-agnostic capabilities, allowing us to detect and respond to active attacks across a customer’s environment. We’ve removed the technological barriers that have historically limited what managed security services can handle, revolutionizing the way that MDR is delivered to produce superior security outcomes.”

Sophos’ integrated portfolio of solutions and managed security services are part of the and are powered by threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. They are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos MDR.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peter Firstbrook, Chris Silva, 31st December 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.