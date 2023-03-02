Information regarding the voting rights and shares

PARIS, FRANCE

2 March 2023


Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
28 February 2023

  		4,000,933,682

  		Number of theoretical voting rights:
6,633,187,168
Number of exercisable voting rights:
6,632,298,657

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

 

