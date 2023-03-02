ACM Research to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, please visit here.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

