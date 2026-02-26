ACM Research Receives Multiple Advanced Packaging Equipment Orders from Leading Global Customers

-Expands Advanced Packaging Platform Across Wafer-Level and Panel-Level Applications in Key Global Markets-

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced it has received multiple advanced packaging equipment orders from leading global semiconductor and technology customers.

This includes orders for:

Multiple wafer-level advanced packaging systems from a leading global OSAT customer based in Singapore, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026;

A panel-level advanced packaging vacuum cleaning tool from a leading global semiconductor packaging manufacturer based outside mainland China, also scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026; and

Multiple wafer-level advanced packaging systems from a leading North America-based technology customer, with deliveries scheduled for later this year.



These recent customer wins represent a meaningful step forward in ACM’s continued expansion of its advanced packaging platform and global customer base, reflecting growing industry recognition of ACM’s differentiated technology portfolio across both wafer-level and panel-level applications.

“These global orders reinforce our leadership in wafer-level advanced packaging equipment while demonstrating the extension of our differentiated technologies into panel-level applications,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “We remain committed to continued innovation to meet customers’ increasingly demanding process and yield requirements, supported by a comprehensive product portfolio and global service infrastructure.”

As semiconductor device complexity continues to increase, the industry is accelerating investment in scalable, high-performance manufacturing solutions to support artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and data center applications. Panel-level packaging is gaining strategic traction in these segments due to its scalability and cost efficiency.

ACM’s wafer-level advanced packaging system orders include coating, developing, wet etching, stripping, cleaning and electroplating solutions for use in advanced packaging workflows, demonstrating continued international adoption of ACM’s process technologies across critical manufacturing steps.

The panel-level order is for ACM’s patent-pending Ultra C vac-p panel-level vacuum cleaning system, designed to address the stringent process requirements of advanced fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP) and fine-pitch interconnects. Leveraging vacuum-enhanced chemistry delivery, the system improves residue removal efficiency and process uniformity to support yield and reliability in complex 2.5D and 3D integration environments. The platform supports multiple panel formats, including 310 × 310 mm, 510 × 515 mm and 600 × 600 mm, enabling scalable manufacturing for next-generation device architectures.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

