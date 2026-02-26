ACM Research Delivers Multiple Single-Wafer Cleaning Systems to Foundry Customer in Singapore

-Represents ACM’s First Delivery to Singapore-based Facility-

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, announced the recent delivery of several 300mm single-wafer cleaning systems to a foundry customer’s front-end wafer fabrication facility in Singapore. This marks ACM’s first deployment to a Singapore-based fab and an important step in expanding ACM’s presence in Southeast Asia as part of its global growth strategy.

The systems support wafer backside cleaning and wet etch processes for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Its core process technologies have undergone international process validation and are designed to meet the stringent performance, yield, and reliability requirements of leading semiconductor manufacturers.

“This first deployment in Singapore demonstrates our commitment and capability to support advanced semiconductor manufacturing at leading global fabs,” said David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As customers continue to expand capacity across regions, we remain focused on delivering differentiated process technologies that meet the performance and reliability standards required by today’s advanced manufacturing processes.”

Singapore is a key global semiconductor manufacturing hub supporting advanced production for customers across Asia and beyond. This delivery reflects ACM’s continued commitment to serving strategically important fabrication sites worldwide and highlights growing international customer confidence in ACM’s innovative technologies and product quality.

