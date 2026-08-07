ACM Research Expands Ultra C Tahoe into a Wet Processing Platform

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced that it has expanded its Ultra C Tahoe system into a multi-process wet processing platform with new process applications that support a broader range of advanced wet processing applications for logic and memory device manufacturing. The expanded platform has been adopted by multiple leading semiconductor manufacturers, demonstrating its production readiness, versatility and scalability for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Leveraging ACM's proprietary hybrid wet processing technology, the Ultra C Tahoe platform integrates batch and single wafer processes into a common architecture, enabling multiple advanced wet processes to be performed on a single platform. The platform fully leverages the advantages of batch cleaning, supporting longer process times and reducing chemical consumption, while also delivering the key benefits of single-wafer cleaning, including high particle removal efficiency, significantly reduced cross-contamination between wafers, and precise process time control. Recycle monitor wafer reclaim processing capabilities were recently added to the Ultra C Tahoe platform for advanced process node. The Ultra C Tahoe system leverages the hybrid architecture to consolidate multiple processing steps previously performed on separate tools into a single hybrid platform. This reduces wafer transfers between tools and shortens cycle time, while delivering improved particle removal performance and higher throughput.

“As semiconductor manufacturing becomes more complex, customers need solutions that improve productivity while remaining flexible enough to support evolving process requirements,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “Expanding Tahoe into a multi-process platform demonstrates the versatility of our hybrid architecture and its scalability for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. ACM will continue to drive world-class process performance and integrating environmental benefits into product development to help make advanced semiconductor manufacturing more efficient and sustainable.”

New Applications and key Benefits of the Ultra C Tahoe Platform:

Expanded Process Capabilities: The addition of bench nitrogen (N2) bubbling technology expands the platform to support a growing portfolio of advanced wet processing applications, including uniform silicon nitride recess etching, polysilicon etching and etch-back, tungsten recess processing, and silicon-germanium recess etching. Together with ACM's proprietary SAPS, TEBO, SMT technologies, as well as hot IPA drying, the expanded platform provides integrated etching, advanced cleaning, and drying capabilities while minimizing damage to patterned structures.

The addition of bench nitrogen (N2) bubbling technology expands the platform to support a growing portfolio of advanced wet processing applications, including uniform silicon nitride recess etching, polysilicon etching and etch-back, tungsten recess processing, and silicon-germanium recess etching. Together with ACM's proprietary SAPS, TEBO, SMT technologies, as well as hot IPA drying, the expanded platform provides integrated etching, advanced cleaning, and drying capabilities while minimizing damage to patterned structures. More Efficient Monitor Wafer Reclaim: Monitor wafer is used to track tool conditions and process stability. Tahoe Recycle monitor wafer reclaim process supports film and residue removal, cleaning, and drying. It consolidates these steps into a single hybrid platform, reducing wafer transfers between tools and shortening cycle time. The process also provides enhanced film-removal capability for double-side-coated and thick-film wafers, improving reclaimed-wafer cleanliness and overall process efficiency. The Tahoe Recycle application is now running in volume production at customer facilities.

Monitor wafer is used to track tool conditions and process stability. Tahoe Recycle monitor wafer reclaim process supports film and residue removal, cleaning, and drying. It consolidates these steps into a single hybrid platform, reducing wafer transfers between tools and shortening cycle time. The process also provides enhanced film-removal capability for double-side-coated and thick-film wafers, improving reclaimed-wafer cleanliness and overall process efficiency. The Tahoe Recycle application is now running in volume production at customer facilities. Enhanced Particle and Contamination Control: The Ultra C Tahoe platform has achieved an average particle count of fewer than 6 particles at 26 nm, with surface metal contamination below 1 × 10⁹ atoms/cm².

The Ultra C Tahoe platform has achieved an average particle count of fewer than 6 particles at 26 nm, with surface metal contamination below 1 × 10⁹ atoms/cm². Environmental and Cost Benefits: The Ultra C Tahoe platform can reduce sulfuric acid consumption by up to 75%, helping lower high-volume manufacturing costs, reduce related chemical waste and support customers’ sustainability and ESG goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. Ultra C, SAPS, TEBO and the ACM Research logo, are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, the trademark appears in this press release without ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





Media Contact: Company Contacts: Alyssa Lundeen USA Bodewell Group Robert Metter +1 218.398.0776 +1 503.367.9753 alundeen@bodewellgroup.com China Xi Wang IR Contacts: ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The Blueshirt Group +86 21 50808868 Steven C. Pelayo, CFA +1 (360) 808-5154 Korea steven@blueshirtgroup.co ACM Research (Korea), Inc. +82 70-41006699 Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 Taiwan gary@blueshirtgroup.co David Chang +886 921999884 Singapore Adrian Ong +65 8813-1107



