ACM Research’s Ultra ECP ap-p Horizontal Panel Electroplating Tool Receives First Production Order and Evaluation Order from Customers

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced it has received orders for its proprietary Ultra ECP ap-p horizontal panel-level electroplating tool from two advanced packaging customers. This includes orders for:

The first production order for one 510 × 515 mm Ultra ECP ap-p tool from an existing advanced packaging customer in mainland China, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2027; and

An evaluation order for one 310 × 310 mm Ultra ECP ap-p tool from a new leading panel-manufacturer customer based in Asia, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

We believe our Ultra ECP ap-p represents the world’s first commercial horizontal panel-level copper deposition system for large panel market, supporting plating steps across pillar, bump and redistribution layer (RDL) processes. These orders broaden market reach of the Ultra ECP ap-p, support the expansion of ACM’s global customer base, and further strengthen ACM’s position in the panel-level advanced packaging equipment market.

“The Ultra ECP ap-p was developed to address increasing requirements for plating uniformity, process stability and production efficiency as advanced packaging moves toward higher levels of integration and larger panel formats,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “We are encouraged by the customer response reflected in these orders and remain committed to advancing our panel-level electroplating technology, supporting customer qualification and volume-production adoption, and delivering competitive solutions for advanced packaging manufacturing.”

The Ultra ECP ap-p features ACM’s proprietary horizontal electroplating technology and supports panel formats including 310 × 310 mm, 510 × 515 mm and 600 × 600 mm, as well as copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), tin-silver (SnAg) and gold (Au) plating processes. The system features a four-sided sealing dry contact chuck for improved reliability, in-cell rinse functionality to minimize chemical cross-contamination between different plating cells, and a horizontal electroplating design synchronizing a rotating square electrical field with the rotating chuck for superior deposition uniformity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. Ultra ECP ap-p and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, the trademark appears in this press release without ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.