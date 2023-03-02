Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter And Year-To-Date Operating Results For Fiscal 2023 And February Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2023, ended February 12, 2023.



Net sales for the quarter increased 6.5 percent, to $54.24 billion, from $50.94 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 7.3 percent, to $107.68 billion, from $100.35 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2023 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 24 Weeks 24 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 5.7% 5.8% 7.5% 6.2% Canada 3.5% 9.6% 2.9% 8.9% Other International 3.8% 9.5% 0.4% 9.3% Total Company 5.2% 6.8% 5.9% 7.0% E-commerce -9.6% -8.7% -6.8% -5.5%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,466 million, $3.30 per diluted share. Last year’s second quarter net income was $1,299 million, $2.92 per diluted share. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.83 billion, or $6.37 per diluted share, compared to $2.62 billion, $5.90 per diluted share, last year.

For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 26, 2023, the Company reported net sales of $17.06 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent from $16.29 billion last year. Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year occurred on January 22, 10 days earlier this year. The shift positively impacted February’s Other International and Total Company sales by approximately 2% and 0.25%, respectively. For the twenty-six week period ended February 26, 2023, net sales were $116.06 billion, an increase of 7.1 percent from $108.39 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 26, 2023, were as follows:

4 Weeks 4 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 3.4% 3.5% 7.1% 6.0% Canada 1.2% 7.3% 2.7% 8.8% Other International 6.5% 11.5% 0.7% 9.4% Total Company 3.5% 5.0% 5.6% 6.8% E-commerce -11.2% -10.3% -7.0% -5.7%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.



Costco currently operates 848 warehouses, including 584 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 2, 2023, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.



CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 12,

2023 February 13,

2022 February 12,

2023 February 13,

2022 REVENUE Net sales $ 54,239 $ 50,937 $ 107,676 $ 100,354 Membership fees 1,027 967 2,027 1,913 Total revenue 55,266 51,904 109,703 102,267 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 48,423 45,517 96,192 89,469 Selling, general and administrative 4,940 4,575 9,857 9,293 Operating income 1,903 1,812 3,654 3,505 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (34 ) (36 ) (68 ) (75 ) Interest income and other, net 114 25 167 67 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,983 1,801 3,753 3,497 Provision for income taxes 517 481 923 832 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,466 1,320 2,830 2,665 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (21 ) — (42 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,466 $ 1,299 $ 2,830 $ 2,623 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 3.30 $ 2.93 $ 6.37 $ 5.91 Diluted $ 3.30 $ 2.92 $ 6.37 $ 5.90 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,877 443,623 443,857 443,500 Diluted 444,475 444,916 444,503 444,760

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

