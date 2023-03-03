Ultimate Medical Academy Announces Andy Rhodes as Chief Information Officer

Tampa, Florida, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy, a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is announcing the addition of Andy Rhodes as Chief Information Officer.

“The majority of our students are online adult learners, and technology is central to the support we provide them at every step of their educational journey,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “Additionally, UMA has also adopted a hybrid work model, with team members in different parts of the country. Having a strong digital infrastructure is essential for the success of our institution, and Andy Rhodes’ expertise and leadership will help set UMA apart as a leader in digital learning and online education.”

Rhodes has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry and most recently worked as the CIO and Head of Digital Transformation for UNICEF USA, where he successfully transformed the digital and data operations for UNICEF’s largest National Office. He has also worked to rebuild the web, mobile and data experiences for the United States Golf Association and the U.S. Open, as well as leading omnichannel platform integration at organizations such as Mattel and Sapient. Rhodes is a builder of innovative, support-oriented teams that make helping others a more intuitive experience while ensuring the secure use of an organization’s systems and data.

“I am excited about joining Ultimate Medical Academy and finding new ways to further the great work of putting the healthcare workers of tomorrow in a position to succeed,” Rhodes said. “I look forward to driving the digital infrastructure to best serve our students, partners and team members, now and in the future.”

Having an institution that is digitally nimble is a key to sustaining success, and Rhodes will play a vital role in ensuring that UMA is continuously prepared to equip learners to pursue their dreams of a career in healthcare.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 10,000 students and more than 75,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

