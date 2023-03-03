HealthRecon Connect Successfully Attains SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

DALLAS, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of service delivery and internal security controls by successfully completing the System and Organizational Controls SOC 2® Type 2 audit.



A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2® audits assess the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy controls in service organizations against the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria (TSC).

Independently audited by ControlCase, the global leader in Compliance as a Service (CaaS), the audit report demonstrated that HealthRecon’s ability to safeguard the sensitive information of its clients and maintain the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of their data, met and/or exceeded the strict SOC 2® Type 2 criteria as of November 2022.

“Obtaining the SOC 2® certification reaffirms our commitment to providing our clientele and stakeholders the highest level of internal controls and security” – Denver Fernando, CEO of HealthRecon Connect.

The successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 2 certification complements the organization’s recent achievement of being awarded the SOC 2® Type 1 and SOC 1® Type 1 and 2 certifications, the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications and the seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry.

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

