Janne Silonsaari appointed as the CFO of Suominen

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on March 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EET



Suominen has appointed Mr. Janne Silonsaari (M.Sc. Economics and Business Administration) as the CFO and a member of the Executive Team. He joins Suominen from Kemira Oyj, where he has worked for 16 years in various business controlling and leadership roles. He will start latest in June 2023. CV of Mr. Silonsaari is attached to this release.

“I am delighted to welcome Janne Silonsaari as Suominen's new CFO. Janne brings broad financial and leadership experience from international business environment which will make him a valued member of our Executive Team,” says Klaus Korhonen, interim President and CEO.

Sirpa Koskinen, VP, Group Controlling will act as an interim CFO until Silonsaari will start.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For additional information:

Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, Suominen Corporation

Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

www.suominen.fi

Attachments