Inoculants Global Market Report 2023: Shift in Trend Toward Adoption of Organic and Environment-Friendly Farming Practices Bolsters Growth

According to the publisher, the global inoculants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.1% in value. Agricultural inoculants consist of living organisms as their main mode of action that help in nitrogen fixation, biocontrol of soil-borne diseases, enhancement of mineral uptake, weathering of soil minerals, and providing nutritional or hormonal effects. Agricultural inoculants improve the quality of the soil, enhance the growth of crops, and also increase their yield. These are formulations of bacteria or fungi and are used for remediation and enhancement of the productivity of crops.

By type, agricultural inoculants is forecasted to gain the largest market share in the inoculants market during the study period.

The agricultural inoculants segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the projected period. Increased usage of bacterial and fungal cultures has resulted in the efficient functioning of the physiological functions of crops, resulting in higher productivity. Agricultural inoculants also allow for increasing farm productivity in areas with adverse conditions by increasing abiotic resistance in crops. Due to the high growth rate of the market, key players are investing huge amounts in R&D activities to develop new multi-functional strains for the formulation of inoculants.

By microbe, bacteria is anticipated to acquire the largest market share in the inoculants market during the review period.

Bacteria is the most widely used microbe in inoculants. Bacteria belonging to Rhizobium species are usually used as inoculants for legumes. It has been discovered that inoculating legumes with these microbes is an efficient biocontrol method for several plant diseases. Rhizobial strains have been discovered to generate plant resistance to several illnesses and lessen the severity of various diseases in leguminous and non-leguminous plants; however, the primary goal of rhizobial inoculation on crops is to enhance nitrogen availability. Moreover, most commercial inoculants for silage contain homofermentative lactic acid bacteria that help to enhance lactic acid production.

By crop type, cereals & grains are projected to account for the largest market share in the inoculants market during the study period.

Cereal crops comprise wheat, corn, barley, and rice. Cereals & grains form a key segment of the agricultural inoculants market, as corn and wheat are grown abundantly in different regions of the world. The growing demand for corn and wheat has contributed to the growth of the agricultural inoculants market. The US is one of the major countries to adopt microbial solutions for the cultivation of cereals & grains. Growing support by governments of different countries to encourage sustainable agricultural practices in cereals & grains farms is projected to drive the growth of agricultural inoculants.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share in the inoculants market during the forecast period.

North America is one of the major consumers of agricultural inoculants. Agricultural land in North America has been declining over time due to heavy industrialization, mining, and rapid urbanization. Due to the excessive usage of chemical fertilizers, the fertility of the soil is decreasing significantly. An increase in demand for high yield and production with limited usage of agrochemicals is projected to increase the consumption of plant growth regulators in North America, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the inoculants market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift in Trend Toward Adoption of Organic and Environment-Friendly Farming Practices

Rise in Environmental Concerns with Higher Usage of Synthetic Fertilizers and Pesticides

Increase in Feed Grain and Compound Feed Prices

Expansion in Livestock Industry, Owing to Increased Demand for Animal-Based Products

Restraints

Limited Awareness Regarding Both Agricultural and Silage Inoculants

Shelf Life of Agricultural Inoculants

Opportunities

Expansion of Grassland Pastures in South America

South America: Key Producer of Soybean and Key Revenue Generator for Agricultural Inoculants

Challenges

Limited Usage of Inoculants Worldwide

Silage Losses due to Fungi and Mycotoxins

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Inoculants Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agricultural Inoculants

7.2.1 Plant Growth-Promoting Microorganisms

7.2.2 Biocontrol Agents

7.2.3 Plant-Resistance Stimulants

7.3 Silage Inoculants

7.3.1 Homofermentative

7.3.2 Heterofermentative

8 Inoculants Market, by Microbe

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bacterial

8.2.2 Mode of Action

8.2.2.1 Nitrogen Fixation

8.2.2.2 Phosphate Solubilization

8.2.2.3 Sequestering Iron

8.2.2.4 Modulating Phytohormone Levels

8.2.3 Types of Bacterial Sources

8.2.3.1 Rhizobacteria

8.2.3.2 Phosphobacteria

8.2.3.3 Azotobacter

8.2.3.4 Lactobacillus

8.2.3.5 Pediococcus

8.2.3.6 Enterococcus

8.2.3.7 Other Bacterial

8.3 Fungal

8.3.2 Types of Fungal Sources

8.3.2.1 Trichoderma Spp.

8.3.2.2 Mycorrhiza

8.3.2.3 Other Fungal

8.4 Other Microbes

9 Inoculants Market, by Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.5 Forage

10 Inoculants Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.3 Liquid

11 Inoculants Market, by Mode of Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Seed Treatment

11.3 Soil Treatment

11.4 Other Modes of Application

12 Inoculants Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agrauxine

Agri Life

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Bio-Cat

Cargill, Incorporated

CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

Corteva Agriscience

DSM

Horticultural Alliance, LLC.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

MBFI

Neugen Biologicals Pvt Ltd

Novozymes A/S

Precision Laboratories, LLC

Prions Bio Tech

Provita Supplements GmbH

Queensland Agricultural Seeds

Soil Technologies Corporation

Strong Microbials

Terramax, Inc.

Verdesian Life Sciences

Xitebio Technologies Inc.



