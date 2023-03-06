Oakville, Connecticut Laser Tattoo Removal Practice, Tarnished, Upgrades Technology to the Astanza Trinity Full-Spectrum Laser

OAKVILLE, Conn., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarnished, a professional laser tattoo removal practice in the renowned Brass City Tattoo Shop, recently upgraded its Astanza Duality laser to the Astanza Trinity. The laser provider opened its doors in 2021 and has since become a staple name in Connecticut’s tattoo removal scene thanks to its superior tattoo removal and modification services. Tarnished upgraded its Duality laser by adding the Eternity Q-switched ruby laser, completing the Astanza Trinity system to deliver full-spectrum removal for all multicolored tattoos.



“Tarnished has grown tremendously over the past few years. We’ve removed countless tattoos and faded even more to improve cover-up artwork. I’ve seen first-hand how powerful this procedure is, for transforming the skin but also transforming the person,” said Elin Christensen, owner. “The Duality laser is amazing and has delivered exceptional results for our clients since we opened our doors, but we’ve been seeing more and more colorful tattoos with blue and green inks come in and wanted a laser that specifically targets those pigments. I’m so excited to add the ruby laser to our practice and easily remove all tattoos, no matter their colors.”

The Astanza Trinity combines two full-powered systems: the Duality, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser, and the Eternity, a Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these systems produce three wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, and can effectively treat all tattoo colors, including stubborn inks like bright blue, vibrant green, aquamarine, teal, and the like. The Trinity’s triple-wavelength capabilities, matched with its ultra-quick pulse duration and intense peak power, produce optimal ink shattering for faster fading and removal. Furthermore, the Trinity is safe to use on all skin types, including darker skin types IV-VI.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Elin and the team at Tarnished,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “They’ve done amazing work, and I have no doubts their upgrade to the Trinity will solidify their business as the leading laser tattoo removal provider in Oakville.”

About Tarnished

Tarnished is a laser tattoo removal specialty practice located inside Brass City Tattoo Shop in Oakville, Connecticut. They offer complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for tattoo cover-ups. Their mission is to help others feel comfortable in their skin by providing safe and effective tattoo removal treatments using industry-leading technology.

Tarnished has partnered with Brass City Tattoo Shop to connect clients with their talented tattoo cover-up artists. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call or text (860) 338-0410, visit http://tarnishedct.com/, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Tarnished is located at 1760 Watertown Ave, Oakville, CT 06779.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

