Oasis Med Spa Opens Near Fort Worth's Eagle Mountain

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis Med Spa , a new premier aesthetic and wellness center, offers a comprehensive suite of advanced treatments to the Fort Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake communities. The med spa provides accessible, affordable, and results-driven services, from cutting-edge laser treatments to a full range of wellness therapies.

Oasis Med Spa is positioning itself as the leading destination in North Texas for laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal by featuring the industry-leading Astanza Trinity laser system . Their technology combines three powerful wavelengths and DF microbeam handpiece to speed up the removal process for all tattoo ink colors on all skin types. For clients seeking smooth, hair-free skin, the spa utilizes the Asclepion MeDioStar ® , backed by Astanza , a diode laser renowned for its fast, safe, and long-lasting hair removal treatments.

Beyond its specialization in laser treatments, Oasis Med Spa offers a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. The service menu is designed to cater to a wide variety of aesthetic goals, offering customized facials, medical-grade chemical peels, injectables, massages, IV therapy, and more.

"Our mission is to provide the Eagle Mountain Lake & Saginaw community with a welcoming space where they can achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals without having to travel far or break the bank," said Taylor Stults, co-founder and director of Oasis Med Spa. "We've invested in world-class technology because we believe everyone deserves access to safe, effective, and confidence-boosting treatments. We want to be a true partner in our clients' self-care journeys."

Residents of Fort Worth, Eagle Mountain Lake, Saginaw, and the greater DFW area are invited to schedule a consultation to learn more about the available services.

About Oasis Med Spa

Oasis Med Spa is dedicated to making modern aesthetic and wellness treatments accessible to the north Fort Worth community. Serving clients from Eagle Mountain Lake and across North Texas, the spa provides a welcoming environment for achieving personal aesthetic goals. With a focus on advanced laser solutions and a curated menu of skin and body therapies, the team is committed to delivering safe, personalized care and natural-looking results.

To learn more or to book an appointment, please visit www.oasis-medspa.com

Media Contact:

Taylor Stults

Director and Co-founder

Oasis Med Spa

(817) 682-7235

contact@oasis-medspa.com

https://www.oasis-medspa.com/

