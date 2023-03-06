ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Feb-23
|14,400
|€593.54
|€8,546,946
|28-Feb-23
|18,000
|€585.71
|€10,542,780
|01-Mar-23
|14,824
|€583.05
|€8,643,104
|02-Mar-23
|15,170
|€569.75
|€8,643,173
|03-Mar-23
|14,700
|€587.99
|€8,643,506
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
