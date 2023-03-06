Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Government Solutions Welcomes Edgar Sevilla, Chief Software Architect

Ashburn, Virginia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC Government Solutions (SSA) has announced the appointment of Edgar Sevilla as its Chief Software Architect. Sevilla brings over 25 years of experience in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Software Development, Systems Integration (SI), and Cybersecurity Leadership to the position.

Prior to joining DTC Government Solutions, Sevilla served as the Director of Cybersecurity & Cyber Operations at Dark Wolf Solutions, where he led the development of innovative cybersecurity and software development solutions for clients in both the public and private sectors.

Sevilla's extensive experience also includes leadership roles at several prominent defense contractors, where he specialized in cybersecurity, cyber operations, and software development. He has not only led but also contributed to the design and development of reverse engineering frameworks, memory analysis frameworks, and enterprise level infrastructure. He is well versed in computer forensics, intrusion detection, malicious code analysis, steganography, cryptography, and threat hunting techniques.

"We are thrilled to have Edgar join our team as Chief Software Architect," said DTC Government Solutions President, John Cremins. "His impressive track record in developing and integrating cutting-edge technologies, coupled with his strong cybersecurity leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities."

Sevilla holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Old Dominion University and is based out of the company's Ashburn, VA office.

"I am excited to join the talented team at DTC Government Solutions and look forward to working together to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients," said Sevilla.

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.

DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.