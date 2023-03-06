Snail, Inc. Announces New Updates of ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: The Survival of the Fittest

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced exciting new updates to the popular ARK franchise, including the regional launch of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition on Nintendo Switch and the console launch of ARK: The Survival of the Fittest (“ARK: TSOTF”).



In partnership with Grove Street Games, ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition and the first DLC, Scorched Earth, are now officially available in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea for Nintendo Switch players. The ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with a series of DLCs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. Players can experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay. The other DLCs are scheduled to launch over time.

Additionally, the Company is thrilled to unveil the much-awaited launch of ARK: TSOTF for PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5 and Xbox, providing a thrilling competitive experience to the gaming community. ARK: TSOTF, a prototype spin-off of ARK: Survival Evolved, is a fast-paced, action-packed game where up to 60 combatants fight for survival and lead their Dinosaur Armies into battle in an epic final showdown. The Company is delighted to welcome new and seasoned survivors alike to join the ever-evolving world of ARK. The Company's unwavering dedication to providing the ultimate gaming experience is evident in its continued efforts to enhance the game and expand its global presence.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, “We are excited to announce the regional launch of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition on Nintendo Switch and expand the ARK: TSOTF to PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5 and Xbox, further broadening our reach across multiple platforms and regions. At Snail, we are committed to crafting immersive, unparalleled gaming experiences that push the boundaries of what's possible, and we look forward to delivering even more innovative content and features for players in the future.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com