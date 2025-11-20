Snail Inc. to Host Investor Day at the NASDAQ MarketSite on December 16, 2025

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it will host its Investor Day on December 16, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City. The event will bring together shareholders, analysts, investors, and qualified members of the press for a strategic overview of the Company’s direction heading into 2026.

The event will give investors and analysts a deeper insight into Snail’s ongoing initiatives, upcoming product expansions, and long-term vision. In addition to commentary from Company leadership, attendees will receive updates on key initiatives including:

Stablecoin Project: A closer look at the Company’s previously announced digital asset infrastructure and its potential to strengthen Snail Inc.’s long-term strategy. Upcoming ARK: Lost Colony DLC: Insights into the upcoming expansion designed to extend the product life cycle, deepen engagement, and support continued revenue opportunities.

Snail, Inc. CEO Hai Shi commented: “Our upcoming Investor Day gives us the opportunity to outline how our upcoming initiatives are designed to support a more resilient and scalable business model. With many exciting updates and unveilings coming on December 16 across a multitude of projects we are currently working on, we look forward to connecting with our investor community and sharing how our current strategic advancements position us for sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

