Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Publishes Key Research

BOSTON, MA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) published a new research report entitled 3D Mapping Solutions for Enterprise AR. The new AREA research report reviews 3D mapping technologies and principles and defines parameters for choosing a 3D scanner for a specific use case.

3D models or point clouds can lower the cost, time, and developer training to view an object or environment with AR information such as instructions, warnings, or routes overlaid on the physical world. Despite its relatively young presence in the enterprise sector, AR technology has rapidly evolved into a powerful tool with broad versatility and a thriving community of experts.

AR technology is already being leveraged with 3D mapping data to provide strategic tools for site planning, instructional guidance, or real-time navigation. As AR technology advances, so will its capabilities to leverage 3D mapping data.

“3D mapping technology has become pervasive throughout various industries to capture objects and environments in a digital format such as point clouds or 3D models," said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. "It allows for rapid visualization, communication, and prototyping without the additional physical overhead. Our new report offers developers, business decisions makers and companies interested in AR, information about 3D mapping technology and techniques to eliminate resistance to augmented reality (AR) adoption.”

“This research helps to inform enterprise on how 3D mapping technologies can be utilized to capture accurate, cost-effective digital representations of real-world environments, how this data can be leveraged in augmented reality applications, and why these concepts can be useful in industrial environments,” said Samuel Neblett, Senior AR/VR Software Developer and 3D Modeler, Boeing Research & Technology.

The new AREA research report provides steps companies can take to ensure accurate and successful capture of objects and environments. A supporting sample project demonstrates a real-world example that leverages 3D scan data for an AR-assisted use case.

“The AREA research project is very valuable for corporations looking to use AR technologies. It offers a good overview of available 3D mapping solutions (including our AR solutions), and outlines the advantages of each,” said Markus Meixner, CEO, ViewAR.

Please view an executive summary of the 3D Mapping Solutions for Enterprise AR research report from the AREA website. Please also view executive summaries of other AREA resources and enterprise guidance from the AREA website.

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization dedicated to adopting interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

Note to editors: AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.