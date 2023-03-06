TestEquity is now an authorized distributor for Maury Microwave

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that it will now offer Maury Microwave’s best-in-class RF, mW, and mmW calibration and interconnect solutions. The new distribution agreement is the result of increasing demand from design and test engineers.



Founded in 1957, Maury’s mission is to deliver confidence in RF through THz measurements and models. Maury helps provide accurate and repeatable measurements through VNA calibration kits, verification kits, phase-stable cable assemblies, adapters and more. Maury is trusted by the world’s leading manufacturers across the wireless technology chain to help build better products and get to market faster.

“Maury’s products are used to measure and qualify components, circuits, subsystems, systems, and final deliverables,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “Maury is well-known in calibration labs—and if you work in design validation or production testing, you know exactly why you need their products.”

TestEquity has a large inventory of Maury’s cable assemblies, adapters, attenuators, and tools, with additional calibration kits and standards to follow shortly.

“TestEquity’s team has the wealth of product expertise that engineers and metrologists demand,” said Steve Dudkiewicz, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Maury Microwave. “We’re excited to have them as an authorized distributor.”

Maury Microwave calibration and interconnect solutions include:

Coaxial and waveguide VNA calibration kits and standards

Coaxial calibration validation kits

VNA test port cable assemblies (StabilityVNA)

Armored and Low-Profile Phase-stable cable assemblies (StabilityPlus and StabilityPlus Low Profile)

High-precision general purpose cable assemblies (StabilityFlex)

On-wafer probing cable assemblies (StabilityWafer)

Thermal vacuum cable assemblies (StabilityTVAC)

Coaxial and waveguide metrology adapters

Color-coded precision coaxial adapters (ColorConnect)

High precision general purpose lab adapters (Test Essentials)

Torque wrenches

Gage kits

For more details, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Maury Microwave

Founded in 1957, Maury Microwave provides calibration, measurement and modeling solutions pa. By taking responsibility for all aspects of calibration, measurement and modeling, Maury is able to supply adapters, cable assemblies and attenuators; coaxial and waveguide VNA calibration kits, calibration standards and calibration systems; turnkey characterization solutions including measurement and modeling software, impedance tuners, load pull and noise parameter systems and more. With our best-in-class solutions, we complete your lab.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com



