Investigation Alert DAKT, OPEN, OLO, and VWE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DAKT) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Daktronics holding shares before March 10, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com / investigatio n s/daktronics-inc-2

Recently a class action complaint was filed. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPEN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Opendoor holding shares before December 21, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/inve s tigations/ope n door-technologies-inc-open

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Opendoor. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Olo Inc. ("Olo" or the "Company") (NYSE: OLO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Olo shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.co m / investigations/olo-class-action

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Olo. Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; and (2) Olo’s key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway’s business.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VWE) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Vintage Wine Estates shares before October 13, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/Joh n sonFistel/VintageWineEstatesInc2

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

