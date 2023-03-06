KULR Sets March 2023 Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in the month of March 2023:



Hai Heli-Expo 2023

Date: Tuesday, March 07, 2023 – Thursday, March 09, 2023

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA, Booth B3936

Event Details: The Company, a sponsor of the symposium, will demonstrate its KULR VIBE suite of products and services at the event, which is the world's largest helicopter trade show and exhibition symposium. KULR VIBE is the premier helicopter track and balance software based on Artificial intelligence with “learning” algorithms to determine precise balance adjustments and location based on order of precedence. KULR VIBE is used by large commercial helicopter companies globally and the US Department of Defense. On Wednesday, March 8th, at 9:45 AM (EST), KULR will participate in the Rotor Safety Challenge Forum. Participants are invited to contact the Company at contact@kulrtechnology.com to schedule an onsite software demonstration, and to learn how the KULR VIBE suite of products and services can be customized to address specific vibration issues.

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Event Details: The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. It combines company presentations, Q&A sessions, and management 1-on-1 meetings. Roth's award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, metals & mining, technology, various sustainable industries, and more. KULR’s management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 14th. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please visit here.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

