DraftKings Set to Launch Online Sportsbook in Home State of Massachusetts on March 10

BOSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today plans to launch its top-rated online sportsbook in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023, pending licensure and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon launch, Massachusetts will become the 21st U.S. state in which Boston-based DraftKings offers its online sportsbook.



Beginning March 10, eligible customers in Massachusetts will have the opportunity to place bets on DraftKings Sportsbook across numerous sports and teams – including on hometown teams with which DraftKings has existing relationships like the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Boston Celtics – as well as events such as the upcoming Men’s and Women’s Division I College Basketball tournaments.

DraftKings also will offer Massachusetts customers exciting and exclusive promotions in addition to providing access to a variety of bet types, such as same-game parlays, player props, special odds, boost selections, and more.

“It was just over 10 years ago when we launched DraftKings from a spare bedroom in Watertown, and now, we are proud to have the opportunity to deliver a safe and legal sports betting product to millions of diehard sports fans across Massachusetts,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This launch will mark a major milestone for our company, and we’re proud to become the hometown sportsbook for customers in the Commonwealth.”

To celebrate the online sportsbook going live in Massachusetts, DraftKings will be hosting several activations around Boston leading into and after launch, including Boston sports watch parties, a ceremonial bet celebration with DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins and special guests, and more.

In an effort to raise additional awareness about the arrival of legal online sports betting in Massachusetts, DraftKings is slated to premiere a “Bet Local” commercial starting March 10, featuring notable hometown sports heroes and celebrities, including David Ortiz, Zdeno Chara, Brian Scalabrine, comedian Lenny Clarke and more.

Eligible customers in Massachusetts can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty. DraftKings is committed to providing customers with resources to help bet responsibly. Customers can review DraftKings’ Responsible Gaming tools here. For additional problem gambling support or services, Massachusetts customers can call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GameSenseMA.com.

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.