Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Completed Merger and Acquisition of Lelantos Energy, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorWire -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), formerly ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has finalized its merger, fully completing the process of establishing Lelantos Holdings as a public entity on the OTC Markets. The Company was already approved by FINRA for its name change, symbol change and reverse split and currently trades under the symbol LNTO.



On Nov. 14, 2022, Lelantos Holdings Inc., a Florida entity, filed the required articles of merger, merging Lelantos Holdings Incorporated, a Nevada corporation, into the Company with a requested effective date of Nov. 22, 2022. Following a three-month delay due to a backlog of processing requests, the articles of merger have now been processed, and management is pleased to announce the official merger.

Chief Executive Officer Nathan Puente stated, “I am extremely proud and happy that this merger has now been officially processed, and we can proceed with full confidence that all impediments to operating as a public company have been removed. We are prepared to aggressively move forward with the items we have been planning and deliver value to our shareholders, who have been waiting for this moment to happen.”

In conjunction with the finalized merger, Lelantos Holdings has also completed the full acquisition of Lelantos Energy, LLC, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lelantos Holdings to specifically expand its footprint and operations within the sustainable energy industry. This exciting development will leverage established relationships to develop industry-leading sustainable energy solutions.

Lelantos Energy Overview

Lelantos Energy specializes in creating unique energy solutions for an ever-changing landscape. It has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a business model that will mitigate risk and establish high-yield rewards for investors as well as firmly cement its vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale. From solar infrastructure and energy storage system (ESS) architecture to advanced monitoring and controls software development all the way through to complete utility-scale microgrid design and installation, Lelantos Energy has coalesced a team that fully executes a project from start to finish. This includes engineering design and specifications, financing, procurement, fabrication, construction and installation, project management and long-term maintenance.

Lelantos Energy’s strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, its strategic relationships allow the company to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than most renewable energy solutions providers.

Additionally, Lelantos Energy has coalesced industry experts across a wide array of renewable energy verticals to attack the industry comprehensively and create multiple synergies that support each area of focus, including, but not limited to:

Commercial solar

Microgrid design

Energy storage architecture

EV supercharging

Lelantos Energy’s business model will focus on well-known, long-standing corporations that are “energy dependent” and poised for the rapid deployment of solar combined with an energy storage architecture for additional capacity, as well as the strategic placement of EV supercharging stations. Specifically, its flagship clients will focus on but not be limited to:



Commercial warehouses and distribution centers

Data centers

Cold storage

Assisted living/adult living

Large grocery stores

Movie studios

Manufacturing plants

Government and municipalities

Hospitals and medical centers

Schools and universities

Large churches

Hospitality

Chicken, hog and large agricultural farms

Paper, chemical and textile industry

By focusing on energy-dependent targets and developing strategic alignment with financial resources to fund its pool of established projects, Lelantos Energy is poised for tremendous growth to provide the parent company (Lelantos Holdings) with sustainable, long-term, top-line revenue and profitability as well as deliver strong returns to shareholders. Management looks forward to fully disclosing specific details of all high-impact projects as they emerge and develop.

Chief Operating Officer Joshua Weaver stated, “The full acquisition of Lelantos Energy allows us to focus on one of the fastest-growing markets in the world – sustainable energy. The shift toward low-carbon fuels and the growing presence of stringent environmental regulations have provided a major boost to the renewable energy sector. Coupled with extremely favorable government subsidies and tax benefits, the global renewable energy market is experiencing tremendous growth, with an explosive trajectory over the next decade, and we seek to capitalize on this growth as much as possible.”

Lelantos Energy website: www.Lelantos.Energy

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint-venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. Lelantos is eager to expand its multifaceted presence to a public platform, with a mission to create a diversified group of businesses at the forefront of innovation and to foster an environment for accelerated growth and success, contributing to our shareholder’s investment portfolio.

Pursuing business development through strategic innovation, Lelantos Holdings focuses on emerging technology in traditional markets to foster innovation and advance technological developments to positively impact our communities within the specific industries in which the Company works:



Agricultural technology and consultation

Sustainable energy

Business development & marketing

Medical technology

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

info@Lelantos.Group

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com