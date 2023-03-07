Navitas Presents Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in Non-Deal Roadshows

TORRANCE, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in the following non-deal roadshows.







China Renaissance: March 7th, 8pm US eastern / 8th 9am CN/HK.

Speakers: Gene Sheridan, CEO and Ron Shelton, CFO

Registration: Contact Annie Liu, China Renaissance Corporate Access, annieliu@huaxing.com.

CICC: March 7th, 9pm eastern (in Mandarin) / 8th 10am CN/HK.

Speaker: Charles Zha, VP China, with Ron Shelton, CFO

Registration: Nicole Yang, CICC Research Department, xiaoyu5.yang@cicc.com.cn.

Cathay Securities: March 7th, 9:30pm / 8th 10:30am TW.

Speaker: Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

Registration: Alison Wang, Cathay Securities Institutional Sales, yenyen@cathaysec.com.tw.

“We’re grateful to our friends at China Renaissance, CICC and Cathay Securities for the chance to update investors on GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power MOSFET and MPS diodes,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “We continue to expand technology, markets and regions, and look forward to continued growth in 2023 as we accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels and ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ® -certified.

