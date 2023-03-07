Mullen to Unveil First Two EV Commercial Products at NTEA Work Truck Show This Week

BREA, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces that, starting today, it will showcase both its Class 1 EV cargo van and Class 3 low-cab forward at NTEA’s Work Truck Week 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are excited to be at NTEA’s Work Truck Week and display the Mullen Commercial product lineup to both customers and commercial vehicle upfitters that are ready to electrify their fleets,” said John Schwegman, Mullen’s chief commercial officer. “We believe the commercial market represents an excellent opportunity for our fully electric small van and our medium-duty tilt cab.”

“NTEA is the largest commercial truck show in North America and is a perfect platform for Mullen Commercial,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This show gives us the opportunity to establish the Mullen Commercial brand with two great offerings that are coming to market this year.”

NTEA’s Work Truck Week 2023 takes place March 7-10 at the Indiana Convention Center and includes 511 exhibitors displaying the industry’s latest products and technology.

About Mullen

