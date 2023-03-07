IBN Re-Engaged to Provide Real-Time Coverage of the 35th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with ROTH MKM on the occasion of their 35 th Annual Roth Conference taking place at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.



ROTH MKM, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, specializes in partnership building between c-suite executives of pathbreaking companies and seasoned investors across a variety of sectors. The investment bank’s network comprises many clients and partners who work at the cutting edge of high-growth industries, including business services, healthcare, oil & gas, metals & mining, technology, media, AgTech and sustainability.

During its upcoming conference on March 12-14, 2023, ROTH MKM analyst-selected companies will engage in meaningful one-on-one or small-group conversations with highly respected institutional investors in a bid to cultivate lasting professional relationships and drive new collaborative opportunities. The annual conference will also feature fireside chats and thematic industry panels.

In its capacity as a media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility and widen the recognition of the conference, institutional investors and presenting companies via an array of digital channels. InvestorWire, one of 50+ brands part of IBN, will be a key part of syndicating content across thousands of news outlets.

“ROTH MKM has been at the forefront of transactions management, advisory services and research over the past three decades. We have worked with their event team for more than 12 years now and are excited to be supporting this year’s flagship conference,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Our team is leveraging an extensive network of thousands of downstream publishers and strategically targeted social media channels to drive interest among millions of online investors.”

The 35th Annual Roth Conference will provide a unique platform for investor education and identifying hidden high-growth opportunities across a variety of sectors. Following unprecedented monetary tightening the past year, the investment atmosphere has become especially challenging with many institutions now struggling to meet their mandates. ROTH MKM’s upcoming event is uniquely placed to help deliver fresh deal flow.

Additional information about the event can be found at the following website: https://ibn.fm/ROTH2023Conference

To view profiles of each participating company, visit: https://ibn.fm/ROTH2023Profiles

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

