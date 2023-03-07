American Kidney Fund Announces 2023 Class of Corporate Members Supporting the Fight Against Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced its 2023 Class of Corporate Members, strategic partners in its Corporate Membership Program. Corporate Members provide essential support to AKF as it continues its fight against kidney disease on all fronts — from prevention through post-transplant living.

“AKF’s Corporate Members help make it possible for us to develop, build on and sustain the wide range of programs and resources we offer for the kidney community,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “We are grateful for our 2023 Class of Corporate Members for the continued support that helps us to positively impact the lives of those affected by kidney disease, including those at risk for the disease, family members, caregivers, transplant recipients and living organ donors. We look forward to working with all of our partners, both new and returning throughout the year.”

The 2023 class of AKF Corporate Members, as of the date of this publication, includes:

Champion Level : Amgen, Inc., GSK plc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

: Amgen, Inc., GSK plc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Patron Level : Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, CSL Vifor, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and PhRMA.

: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, CSL Vifor, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and PhRMA. Advocate Level : Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Ascelia Pharma AB, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Hansa BioPharma AB, Novo Nordisk A/S and Spherix Global Insights

: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Ascelia Pharma AB, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Hansa BioPharma AB, Novo Nordisk A/S and Spherix Global Insights Friend Level: Merck & Co., Inc.

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on its constituents and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit. AKF received its 20th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator in 2022 and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

Corporate Members fund AKF’s essential work, including:

Award-winning, evidence-based kidney health education resources that reach millions of people living with kidney disease, caregivers, living organ donors and health care providers each year

A network of over 20,000 AKF Ambassadors who advocate for public policy that improves the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

