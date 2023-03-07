Carahsoft Named Gigamon Distributor of the Year for 2022

RESTON, Va., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Distributor of the Year by Gigamon, the leading deep observability company. The Gigamon Channel Awards highlight the outstanding success of top-performing partners and distributors who have helped deliver industry-leading solutions to a global customer base.



“We are honored to be recognized once again as Gigamon’s Distributor of the Year,” said Chris Clarke, Sales Director who leads the Gigamon Team at Carahsoft. “Through the combined efforts of our resellers, systems integrators, sales and marketing teams, we achieved great success in expanding Gigamon’s Public Sector business in 2022. We look forward to continuing to help our Government customers minimize business challenges and maximize their network visibility and security.”

As Gigamon’s Master Government Aggregator® and partner for 10 years, Carahsoft and Gigamon work together to create and pursue new opportunities to advance Gigamon’s channel presence and impact. In 2022, Carahsoft’s Gigamon dedicated marketing team hosted numerous marketing activities, generating many qualified leads for Gigamon’s solutions to harness actionable network-level intelligence. Carahsoft’s team currently manages 27 active Federal and State contracts for Gigamon and continues to secure new contracts to reach additional Public Sector markets.

"Congratulations to Carahsoft for being named Gigamon’s Distributor of the Year," said Doug Woodley, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Gigamon. "Carahsoft and its reseller partners played a vital role in driving our 2022 momentum and we are very grateful for our longstanding partnership and the growth we have achieved together over the past decade.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

