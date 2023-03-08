Magna Announces Senior Notes Offerings

AURORA, Ontario, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has entered into underwriting agreements in respect of the offering of two series of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes (“U.S. dollar senior notes”) and one series of Euro denominated senior notes (“Euro senior notes”), as follows:

Principal Amount



Maturity



Annual Interest Rate



U.S. Dollar Senior Notes

Series 1 U.S. dollar $300,000,000 March 21, 2026 5.980% Series 2 U.S. dollar $500,000,000 March 21, 2033 5.500% Euro Senior Notes €550,000,000 March 17, 2032 4.375%



Magna intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes to finance a portion of the cost of its proposed acquisition of the Veoneer Active Safety business (the “Veoneer Acquisition”) and to pay related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of its existing indebtedness. However, the completion of this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the Veoneer Acquisition. In the event that (x) the Veoneer Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to December 19, 2023 or such later date as the parties to the agreement (the “Equity Purchase Agreement”) governing the Veoneer Acquisition may agree as the “End Date” thereunder (the “End Date”) or (y) the Equity Purchase Agreement is terminated, Magna will be required to redeem all of the notes then outstanding at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Magna intends to use the net proceeds from the Euro senior notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of its existing indebtedness.

The offering of U.S. dollar senior notes is expected to close on March 21, 2023 and the offering of Euro senior notes is expected to close on March 17, 2023, in each case, subject to customary closing conditions. The U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes will be offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the Ontario Securities Commission.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes and BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Merrill Lynch International and ING Bank N.V. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of Euro senior notes.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes are not being qualified for distribution in Canada but the U.S. dollar senior notes will be offered in Canada on a private placement basis to certain accredited investors as defined under Canadian securities laws.

The offering of each of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

OUR BUSINESS1

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 168,0002 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected closing date of the offering for the U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes, the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes, including the consummation of the Veoneer Acquisition and any redemption of the U.S. dollar senior notes and are subject to, and expressly qualified by, the cautionary disclaimers that are set out in Magna’s regulatory filings. Please refer to the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes, as well as Magna’s most current Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, as replaced or updated by any of Magna’s subsequent regulatory filings, which set out the cautionary disclaimers, including the risk factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

