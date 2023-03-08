Alcatraz AI Named as Axis Communications Axis Technology Integration Partner

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced a partnership with Axis Communications to provide Alcatraz AI’s flagship facial authentication product, the Rock , as part of the Axis family of solutions that improve security and optimize business performance. Alcatraz AI is now a member of the Axis Technology Integration Partner (TIP) program.



"The way in which Alcatraz AI is transforming how people access buildings and secure areas aligns perfectly with the Axis vision of combining intelligent technology and human imagination to improve security and optimize business performance,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We are proud to be accepted as an Axis Technology Integration Partner and look forward to demonstrating the value we can bring as we work together to enhance access control with their next generation of network door controllers.”

The Alcatraz AI Rock is a modern facial authentication solution that works natively with Axis Communications access control systems and door controllers to use a person’s face as their credential to quickly and privately authenticate users at the point of entry. Together Axis and Alcatraz deliver secure rapid authentication as a single-factor solution or access at the speed of single factor when used as part of a multi-factor system. The Rock’s intelligent tailgate detection can send alerts and actionable insights to Axis’ access control management software to reduce the threat of a breach due to tailgating and support compliance in zero trust environments.

The combination of Axis access control systems and the Rock’s simple and secure enrollment process improves efficiency and effectiveness for both administrators and users. Designed in compliance with the latest privacy frameworks, including General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ), the Illinois Biometric Information Protection Act ( BIPA ) and the California Consumer Privacy Act ( CCPA ), Axis channel partners and end customers now have an unmatched opportunity to manage and ensure privacy compliance.

“We are thrilled to have Alcatraz AI join our Axis Technology Integration Partner Program,” said Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications. “Their facial authentication product is truly unique, and by integrating this with Axis devices can offer even more value to our mutual Channel Partners and end customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Alcatraz AI.”

The Axis Technology Integration Partner Program is designed for partners who already have a commercially-viable application or solution in the market, or one very close to commercial launch, and who provide business and product support to their customers. In addition to extensive technical support to ensure the seamless integration of partner solutions with Axis products, partners in the program benefit from a joint go-to-market strategy, including business and marketing resources and support.

