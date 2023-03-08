Paris Blockchain Week Turns The Carrousel du Louvre Into Palace Of Web3





Europe’s biggest and most influential blockchain event

Expected international attendance of 10,000+

Monday 20th to Friday 24th of March 2023





Paris, France , March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, will be hosted at the Carrousel du LOUVRE in the heart of Paris’ historic palace and largest museum in the world from 20th to 24th March 2023. This 4th edition of the Paris Blockchain Week is Europe’s biggest blockchain event, covering: decentralized finance, NFTs, Web3, and metaverse, with 10,000+ attendees from around the globe, passionate to share, learn, and do business in one of the world’s most iconic places in the French Capital: the Carrousel du LOUVRE.

Key blockchain industry personalities have already committed to speaking at this celebration of all things blockchain. A first glance at our Speaker line-up includes Tim Draper (Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network), Denelle Dixon (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation), Nicolas Cary (Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com), Eva Kaili (Vice President of the European Parliament), Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands Founder and CEO, Outblaze), Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Alexandre Dreyfus (CEO, Chiliz & Socios.com), Ira Auerbach (Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq).

Blockchain Week Summit and NFTverse (formerly Paris NFT Day) are the two main events during this industrious week. The two-day Summit explores the latest developments in blockchain technology and its potential applications across a range of industries.

The main topics on the agenda will be:



Tech Builders

Public Policy

Enterprise Blockchain

Open Finance





As CZ (Changpeng Zhao), Founder and CEO of Binance explained, “Paris Blockchain Week Summit really just cemented that they are the European crypto hub given the number of activities here, the number of people attending, and talking with both local and international players”.

The NFTverse is a one-day journey into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for business and total immersion into the Web3 universe – the place par excellence where community leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, developers meet. Here they can explore future possibilities, from gaming and collectibles to art and fashion.

The main areas covered at the NFTverse are:

Web3 Perspectives

Economy of the Metaverse

Technologies & Investments

Virtual/Digital Identity





During this prestigious week, Paris Blockchain Week will also play host to several fringe events held by the most prominent blockchain brands. The Talent Fair provides a full day of employment opportunities spanning the largest players and latest innovators. By popular request, the Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon is back with brand new challenges and prizes to be won.

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, is anticipating this global crypto and blockchain flagship event with great enthusiasm. “We look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to the thousands of attendees who will be joining us again this year. Speakers from the best blockchain, Web3, NFT and metaverse platforms, digital asset companies, and leading VC funds will join the stage and share their insights. With over 400 speakers, we can hardly wait to reveal our full programme and line-up soon, so block your calendar for 20-24 March. See you at the Carrousel du Louvre!”

Sébastien Borget, co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, commented about the 2023 edition “I can’t think of a more emblematic place than the LOUVRE, an historic landmark of Paris where art collections, paintings, sculptures and others forms of art are assembled, to be home of Paris Blockchain Week 2023 to exhibit how Web3 contributes to innovation in technology, Art, NFTs, Gaming and Metaverse.”

The Paris Blockchain Week March 2023 edition is set to welcome 10,000+ attendees, 400+ speakers, 300+ sponsors, 60% C-level+ executives, 400+ media and journalists. Paris Blockchain Week 2022 sold out in advance, so we encourage you to buy your ticket early. Discounted tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time only; the discount will end soon.





About Paris Blockchain Week

The renowned Paris Blockchain Week will hold its 4th edition as a live event from 20 to 24 March 2023 in Paris, le Carrousel du Louvre and online via a dedicated digital platform. Since its inception in 2019, PBW has established itself as a global meeting place for crypto enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs to engage in thought-provoking discussions on the digital assets industry at large. The event is organised by Chain Of Events, an event organiser specialising in conferences and events for professionals in the blockchain universe. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBW 2022 welcomed 6000+ attendees, 300+ speakers, 250 sponsors, 400 media and partners.



Top speakers and supporters from 2022 included CZ (Changpeng Zhao), Sam Bankman-Fried, Raj Gokal, Silvio Micali, Brad Garlinghouse, Nicolas Cary, Ryan Selkis, Sébastien Borget, Robbie Yung, Tim Draper and top sponsoring brands included Binance, Coinbase, Stellar, Crypto.com, Fireblocks, Consensys, Polkadot, Huobi Global, PwC, Ripple, Tezos, Algorand, Sandbox, Bitget, Copper.co, FTX, Near Protocol, Bitstamp, Hedera, KPMG, Messari, Anchorage Digital, ByBit, CitiVentures, Tron, BitPanda, Ledger…





Website: www.parisblockchainweek.com