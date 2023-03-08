Lifeist’s CannMart Partners with Other People’s Pot and Spiffy to Further Accelerate Roilty Growth

TORONTO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has partnered with two of the industry’s leading budtender educators, Other People’s Pot Inc. (“OPP”) and Spiffy Inc. (“Spiffy”), to expand Roilty product knowledge and sales velocity in key markets to accelerate Roilty’s growth and expansion at a store level.



OPP is a community-driven 6,000+ budtender engagement group that provides educational resources and networking opportunities for cannabis professionals. They are dedicated to representing premium products and supporting frontline workers. CannMart has already been working alongside Spiffy, a learning management system with over 5,000 active budtenders, to firm up market education and penetration across Canada. This direct-to-budtender channel has proven fruitful in maintaining a lean cost per engagement with the active budtender community, efficiently educating and expanding brand and product knowledge for Roilty.

As many of Roilty’s products are aimed at more advanced concentrate users, a strong education strategy will ultimately increase the already strong sales velocity and expansion of the in-house brand. CannMart will be leveraging the support and network of OPP and Spiffy to educate the community that supports us. With the expanding excitement around Roilty, these partnerships are ultimately going to echo and support that growth within the cannabis community at store-level, reaching budtenders outside urban areas, and bringing Roilty to the under-served smaller rural markets.

“The heart and soul of the cannabis industry are the budtenders,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “With this strategic partnership with OPP and Spiffy, we are paying homage to the grassroots community that the legacy cannabis industry grew from, while strengthening the Roilty brand. We are taking great pride in strengthening our engagement with the industry’s budtenders.”

Added Amy Weinstein, Co-Founder of OPP, “Hands on education through fun, authentic engagement for our community of budtenders has always been extremely important to Other People’s Pot. We’re excited to be partnering with Roilty, a brand with intention that is equally interested in giving-back to the budtender community, the heart and soul of this industry.”

Added Chris Snoyer, Founder & CEO of Spiffy, "One of the best parts of the cannabis industry is that it attracted so many people who have long been passionate about the plant. Spiffy is all about recognizing the best of the best and we’re happy to work with a partner like Roilty to do this with budtenders.”

Growing on the success of Roilty’s First Throned Trivia night in December 2022 in Toronto, the partnership will include activating a new program called ‘Roilty Travelling Trivia’ which will educate and excite budtenders with a highly personal and fun approach for their engagement and learnings with the Roilty brand.

Furthering the focus on educating budtenders, CannMart will also execute the Roilty’s first large-scale title sponsorship event at CannExpo this March in Toronto, Ontario. In association with Tether Buds, a Canadian budtender networking platform, Roilty will be participating in a special event exclusively for budtenders and retailers being held at CannExpo on March 26, 2023, at Exhibition Place.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://www.roilty.co

https://wearemikra.com/

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

