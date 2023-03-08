Abell Pest Control Inc. is recognized as a Best Workplace™ for Women

Toronto, Ontario, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, March 8, 2023 – On this International Women’s Day, Abell Pest Control is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Best Workplace™ for Women in 2023 by Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. As a global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across the industry.

Sara Cromwell, Director, of People Excellence at Abell Pest Control, notes how far they’ve come in changing the perception of women in this industry, “Historically women may not have considered roles in Pest Control due to perceived gender roles and concerns about the physical aspect of the role but in creating a partnership between Abell and the Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) organization, we are working diligently to promote awareness in Pest Management careers for women.”

As a member of the PWIPM council and the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Task Force, Cromwell continues by saying she’s glad the shift is really starting to get noticed, “We’ve come a long way from the Billy the Exterminator and as easy as it is to see why women historically did not join our industry, the efforts being made to increase awareness are working.”

Since International Women’s Day of 2013, Abell’s total female field employees increased by 115% and females holding management positions rose by 75%.

At Abell, women will feel supported with job security as this organization has been in business since 1924. So long as there are pests, there is a need for pest management professionals. They boast their industry-leading compensation, flexible benefits, and paid time off and they provide top-notch training and development to boot. When a team member joins Abell, they are enrolled in a customized training program through Abell University and partnered with an experienced professional to mentor and provide comprehensive training that ensures their success.

Above all, the company values advancement opportunities for women and a strong and supportive environment for Pest Management Professionals.

For more information about Abell Pest Control, please visit www.abellpestcontrol.com.

About Abell:

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast-to-coast. Prouder yet, they are members of your community, ready to service your home or business 24/7. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level. They believe knowledge is strengthened through partnerships and that giving back to the industries they serve by maintaining a strong network of alliances them to serve customers better. Abell is the recipient of the NSF-GFTC's Allied Trades Food Safety Award and a member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA). In 2023, they were recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace™ for Women. You can find out more about them at: www.abellpestcontrol.com and follow them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.