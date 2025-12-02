Abell Pest Control Marks Five Years of ‘12 Days of Giving’ With Employee Gifts, Food Bank Support and Bee Research Donation

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control is kicking off the holiday season by marking a major milestone: the fifth anniversary of its ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign. What began as a way to thank team members has evolved into a program that celebrates Abell’s people and helps families in need in the communities where it does business. In keeping with this focus on meaningful community giving, Abell is also making a special holiday contribution this year to the University of Guelph’s Canadian Bee Gut Project, “Balancing pest control and pollinator health: Disentangling the role of microbiome imbalance in honey bee sensitivity.”

“‘12 Days of Giving’ is one of the ways we show our appreciation for our team members at Abell. It’s an opportunity for us to thank them for the work they do in the communities we serve throughout the year,” said Brett MacKillop, President of Abell Pest Control. “The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration and togetherness, and on the second day of giving we are providing every full-time employee with a $500 gift to help make the season a little brighter.”

Over the years, ‘12 Days of Giving’ has become a much-anticipated part of the holiday season for Abell team members, creating fun traditions and lasting memories for them and their families. From holiday baking contests to designing festive greeting cards and decorating gingerbread houses, team members have fully embraced the campaign, showcasing their creativity and holiday spirit. Friendly competitions, complete with substantial prizes, add even more excitement and energy to the season and highlight Abell's strong, people-first culture.

In keeping with this focus on supporting both employees and communities, Abell is once again helping families in need by hosting local food drives at branches across North America. Team members will collect non-perishable items for nearby food banks and invite customers and community members to donate at collection points in their local communities. This continues Abell’s long-standing support of local food banks, with more than $100,000 donated over the past five years, in addition to the food collected at its branches.

Through ‘12 Days of Giving’, Abell shows the kind of company it strives to be, one that protects public health, supports its communities, and cares for its people.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a family-owned and operated company that has been providing trusted pest management services nationwide. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to better support its customers.

For more information about the 12 Days of Giving campaign, visit www.abellpestcontrol.com