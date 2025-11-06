Rat Sightings Surge Across Canada as New Data Confirms Rising Activity

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rat sightings are surging across major Canadian cities, and new data confirms the rise is both real and widespread. A national survey conducted by Abell Pest Control during last month’s Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors (CIPHI) conference in Kelowna found that 89% of health inspectors have observed increased rat activity over the past three years.

The findings mirror a growing body of evidence: municipal reports, public complaints, health inspectors’ insights, and Abell’s own data all point to an almost 15% increase in rat activity nationwide over the past three years, driven by breeding cycles, construction disruptions, and the abundance of urban food sources.

“Rats are highly adaptable and thrive in urban environments,” explained Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. “With changing weather, construction activity, and easy access to food sources, conditions are ideal for rats to survive and multiply year-round, making proactive prevention essential for every community.”

Why the Increase?

Construction and pandemic-era disruptions displaced rat populations, pushing them into new neighbourhoods where they’ve since established themselves. Warmer winters now extend breeding seasons, while accessible food sources, garbage, compost, bird seed, pet food, and commercial waste, sustain larger colonies. Aging infrastructure, foundation gaps, and ongoing urban development further contribute to ideal nesting and entry conditions.

The pattern is consistent across the country: Brampton residents report daily sightings in previously unaffected areas, Toronto has launched a coordinated rat-response initiative, Montréal is managing a spike in complaints, and Vancouver and Ottawa both link growing infestations to heavy construction and milder winters.

A Growing Public Health Priority

On average, activity has risen roughly 15% in the past three years, with 60% of health inspectors confirming a steady upward trend across most industries inspected.

Abell Pest Control is urging immediate prevention efforts to curb infestations before they spread further.

Municipalities should enforce secure waste-handling policies and require pre-demolition rodent plans.

Property managers should seal anything ¼ inch or larger to exclude both rats and mice.

Residents and business owners can help by securing garbage, reducing clutter, and booking preventive inspections, even in the absence of visible signs.

“Taking proactive steps now is essential,” Soudant added. “It protects public health, preserves property value, and prevents small problems from becoming costly community issues.”

About Abell Pest Control:

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company that has been providing trusted pest management services across the country. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to better support its customers. Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com or following them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook and Instagram.