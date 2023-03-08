Amerant Bank and Miami Dade College Partner to Offer Student Growth & Career Development Programs

Miami, FL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, announces today it has partnered with Miami Dade College (MDC) to support the school's internship program and provide students with professional experiences and future full-time opportunities, ensuring that hundreds of local college students grow and gain work experience to excel in their careers.

To expand upon MDC's Immersive Internship Program and Personal Banking Apprenticeship program, Amerant Bank will host five interns and fives apprentices from MDC that meet specific criteria. The partnership is part of Amerant's IMPACT initiative, which was recently rebranded to encompass the bank’s efforts related to its impact on environmental, social and governance matters. One of the goals of the initiative is to help cultivate students from the community seeking careers in various industries so that they can gain real-life and tangible work experiences.

Amerant’s latest internship offerings include:

The Immersive Internship Program - a partnership with MDC’s School of Engineering, Technology, and Design program. This one-year program will allow students to obtain real work experience in data analytics while completing their senior year. Interns in this program are considered full-time team members and will have access to the same benefits as full-time staff. Students in this program will work alongside the bank’s Chief Digital Officer to implement bank-wide digital solutions. Upon completion, students will have the opportunity to transfer to a full-time position at the bank.

The Personal Banking Apprenticeship Program - will have apprentices working in Amerant’s banking centers alongside relationship and market managers. Apprentices will gain the skills needed to become banking specialists. Apprentices who complete this program will be considered to have ample experience in their field amongst peers and will have the opportunity to transfer to a full-time position at the bank.

“Miami Dade College plays a vital role in educating our college students in South Florida, and through our new partnership, we are able to help further enrich students’ lives by helping them grow in their career paths,” said, Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “We will be proud to see many of these students ultimately become permanent members of our growing team.”

MDC is the most diverse institution in the nation, with 167 nations and 63 languages representing its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. MDC’s mission is to change lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amerant Bank to create new internship opportunities for our students,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “Amerant’s programs will help our students gain essential hands-on experience, while providing the skills they need to succeed. We look forward to working with Amerant Bank to continue our mission of training the future workforce.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank. For more information on the career development program, visit amerantbank.com/careers/

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Love Workplace by Newsweek.

About Miami Dade

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy’s College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” since the program’s inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

Attachment