AMERANT BANK OPENS NEW BAY HARBOR BANKING CENTER, CONTINUING STRATEGIC SOUTH FLORIDA EXPANSION

Coral Gables, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing footprint throughout the state, announces the opening of its new Bay Harbor Banking Center, located at 1050 Kane Concourse. The new location advances Amerant’s strategic expansion across South Florida, strengthening its commitment to serving clients in high-growth and relationship-driven markets.

Located along Kane Concourse, the main commercial corridor of Bay Harbor Islands, the 1,300-square-foot banking center is designed to conveniently serve residents, professionals, and local businesses in the surrounding waterfront community. The location includes an onsite ATM and provides access to Amerant’s full range of personalized banking and financial services.

“We are thrilled to expand Amerant’s presence into Bay Harbor Islands, a community that reflects the values we prioritize, such as strong relationships, local engagement, and long-term growth,” said Carlos Iafigliola, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Amerant Bank. “This new banking center allows us to better serve our clients where they live and work, while continuing to build meaningful connections within one of South Florida’s most desirable markets.”

The Bay Harbor Banking Center adds to Amerant’s continued momentum throughout the region for 2025. This year alone, the bank has opened new locations in Tampa, Miami Beach and West Palm Beach, further solidifying its position as Florida’s bank of choice.

The Miami Beach banking center that opened in September 2025, located at 427 W 41 Street was the first of now two centers serving the greater Miami Beach market.

The Bay Harbor Banking Center’s hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

