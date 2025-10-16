AMERANT BANK OPENS NEW DOWNTOWN TAMPA BANKING CENTER, EXPANDING REGIONAL FOOTPRINT

Tampa, FL, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence throughout the state, is proud to announce the opening of its newest banking center in Downtown Tampa, located at 501 E Jackson Street. The 3,137-square-foot location marks Amerant’s second banking center in the greater Tampa area and further strengthens its presence in the region.

This expansion builds on Amerant’s growing footprint in Tampa, which began with the opening of its first banking center in the Westshore District in 2022. In addition, Amerant established its Tampa regional office in 2023, serving as a strategic hub for commercial banking, wealth management, and community engagement initiatives.

“With the opening of this new banking center, we are pleased to continue demonstrating our commitment to the greater Tampa Bay region,” Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “Our new Downtown location will enable us to serve new customers and deepen relationships in one of Florida’s most dynamic urban centers.”

The Downtown Tampa banking center offers a full suite of services, including personal and business banking, lending solutions, and financial planning. Designed with a modern, relationship-first approach, the center provides a welcoming environment for individuals and businesses seeking tailored financial support.

Amerant Bank is also proud to be the Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Rays, a partnership that reflects the bank’s deep commitment to supporting local institutions and fostering community pride.

Looking ahead, Amerant will open a third banking center in nearby St. Petersburg, scheduled for mid-2026. This upcoming location will further extend Amerant’s reach across the greater Tampa Bay market and reinforce its commitment to local communities. Amerant intends to continue to look for opportunities to further expand its branch presence in the near future.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

Attachment